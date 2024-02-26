Actor Shahid Kapoor recently shared that he was approached by the makers of the 2006 blockbuster ‘Rang De Basanti’ for a part in the film, however, he had to eventually turn it down due to date issues. Headlined by Aamir Khan, ‘Rang De Basanti’ was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It featured an ensemble cast including Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan among others.
During his appearance on Neha Dhupia’s talk show, ‘No Filter Neha 6’, the actor shared that he was offered to play the role of Karan Singhania, which eventually was played by Siddharth, thereby marking his Hindi debut. “I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately, I couldn’t make time for it,” said Shahid.
Not to miss, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra even struggled a lot to cast. In his autobiography, ‘The Stranger in the Mirror’, the filmmaker had written how Hrithik Roshan was his first choice for Siddharth’s role. However, things didn't work out. Then, Abhishek Bachchan was also approached for the same, but he refused the film. A month before the shooting, the makers finally ended up casting Siddharth, and he certainly proved to be a right fit.
On the work front, Shahid was last seen in the romantic comedy ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film has been faring well at the box office.