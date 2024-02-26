Not to miss, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra even struggled a lot to cast. In his autobiography, ‘The Stranger in the Mirror’, the filmmaker had written how Hrithik Roshan was his first choice for Siddharth’s role. However, things didn't work out. Then, Abhishek Bachchan was also approached for the same, but he refused the film. A month before the shooting, the makers finally ended up casting Siddharth, and he certainly proved to be a right fit.