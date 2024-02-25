Did You Know? Shahid Kapoor Turned Down Aamir Khan’s ‘Rang De Basanti’

Shahid Kapoor is riding high on the success of ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. The film has earned really well at the box-office and actor is going places. He was recently on Neha Dhupia’s talk show ‘BFFs With Vogue’ where he revealed something that not many people knew about. Shahid Kapoor revealed that he had been offered Aamir Khan starrer ‘Rang De Basanti’ but he had to turn it down.
Shahid shared, “I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I’d cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately, I couldn’t make time for it.” Siddharth played the character of Karan Singhania, which was previously offered to Shahid Kapoor and he couldn’t take that up as he was stuck due to his other work commitments.
‘Rang De Basanti’ did end up becoming one of the biggest hits of 2006. Not just that, the film has gone ahead to become a cult classic which people watch and rewatch even till today. The film is something that has become a fan-favourite as people from all age groups can watch it, and the story is timeless as even after 18 years the story is still relevant today.
On the work front, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ has become a big hit and Kriti Sanon recently revealed that with so much love coming the way of the film, the makers are already thinking of the second part. So, there might be an announcement pretty soon as to whether a second part is in tow or not.