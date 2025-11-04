Lalganj: RJD’s Last Stop Of The Day As Bihar Election 2025 Campaigning To An End

The rally is one of the last for the polling on November 6, as campaigning will have to stop from today onwards, as per the ECI’s rules. Mahagathbandhan’s CM candidate for the Bihar Assembly Election, Tejashwi Yadav, is here to promote Dev Prasad Chaurasia. In the evening, at 5 pm, in Hajipur, where people have been waiting for hours to see Mahagatbhandan’s CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav. But at ten minutes to five, Tejashwi’s helicopter flies above, and the crowd starts to shout. All campaigning will stop in the constituencies that are scheduled for polling in the first phase on November 6. On stage, by now at least 20 people have spoken about everything about their politics on the stage, appealing to the people to vote for the Mahagatbandhan candidates here.