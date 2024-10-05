Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, delivered his first Friday sermon in nearly five years at the Imam Khomeini Mosque in Tehran. This mosque, a symbol of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, drew thousands of attendees as Khamenei asserted that Israel "won't last long" and defended Iran's recent attacks on Tel Aviv.
The choice of venue underscored the importance of the mosque in Iran's political and religious landscape.
Originally known as the Shah Mosque, the Imam Khomeini Mosque is an architectural marvel built in the 18th century during the reign of Fath-Ali Shah Qajar. Its striking design and historical significance make it one of the most important landmarks in Tehran. Situated in the heart of the city, near the Grand Bazaar, it served as a gathering point for opposition voices during the Shah's reign.
Before the Islamic Revolution, Iran was ruled by Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who was supported by Western powers, particularly the United States. However, his government faced growing discontent after launching a program of reforms known as the 'White Revolution' in 1963. While these reforms, which included voting rights for women, were welcomed by some, many Islamic leaders saw them as an attempt to "Westernise" Iran.
Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, a prominent Shiite cleric, emerged as a leading critic of the Shah. In 1964, Khomeini was exiled to Iraq, but his messages, smuggled into Iran, continued to inspire opposition. Among his supporters was a young Ali Khamenei, who actively participated in protests against the Shah and faced imprisonment for his activism.
The Imam Khomeini Mosque played a crucial role during this tumultuous period. It served as a coordination centre for protests and strikes against the Shah’s regime, with its central location in Tehran making it a natural meeting place for Islamic scholars, students, and activists.
Sermons delivered at the mosque combined religious teachings with sharp criticism of the Shah, resonating with a wide audience. Khomeini’s messages, shared from this very mosque, helped maintain momentum among his supporters despite government crackdowns.
Following the Shah’s ouster in 1979, the mosque was renamed the Imam Khomeini Mosque in honour of the revolutionary leader. Since then, it has remained a significant site for commemorating the martyrs of the revolution and a venue for major religious and political events.