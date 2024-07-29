Journalist Megyn Kelly Slams Jennifer Aniston And Defends JD Vance Over Childless Women Comments

Aniston, who has publicly spoken about her struggles with infertility, responded by posting a screenshot of the interview on Instagram. She mentioned Vance's 2-year-old daughter, and said that she hopes that the child would not need to rely on IVF—a service Vance has opposed in legislation—if she faces fertility issues. “I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option because you are trying to take that away from her, too,” Aniston wrote.