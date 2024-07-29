United States

Journalist Megyn Kelly Slams Jennifer Aniston And Defends JD Vance Over Childless Women Comments

Megyn Kelly has defended Republican nominee JD Vance, who has been criticized for his remarks on childless women. She has criticized Jennifer Aniston after she condemned Vance's remarks.

US journalist Megyn Kelly has come to the defense of JD Vance, the Republican nominee for Vice President, and criticized actress Jennifer Aniston after she condemned Vance's remarks on childless women.

The controversy originates from a 2021 Fox News interview where Vance stated that “childless cat ladies,” including politicians like Kamala Harris, the Democratic Vice Presidential candidate, have no “direct stake” in the country. This comment recently resurfaced, prompting a sharp rebuke from Aniston.

Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance | - AP
'Obviously A Sarcastic Comment': JD Vance Defends 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark Amid Heavy Backlash

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Aniston, who has publicly spoken about her struggles with infertility, responded by posting a screenshot of the interview on Instagram. She mentioned Vance's 2-year-old daughter, and said that she hopes that the child would not need to rely on IVF—a service Vance has opposed in legislation—if she faces fertility issues. “I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option because you are trying to take that away from her, too,” Aniston wrote.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly criticized Aniston for her response. “Well, now, all this s*** has rained down on him like he hates women and he hates people who have no children, and that's not true,” Kelly said.

Vance's voting record, however, shows he voted against the Right to IVF Act in June, which aimed to protect the accessibility and affordability of IVF services across the US.

Kelly also accused Aniston of hypocrisy for not speaking out against gender ideology and transgender issues. She questioned where Aniston was when it came to defending young girls allegedly harmed by gender ideology and those forced to compete against boys in sports, leading to severe injuries.

Kelly further criticized Aniston's selective activism, noting that while she appreciated Aniston's stance on women's rights, she had not seen the actress actively engage in these specific issues before.

JD Vance also responded to Aniston's criticism and said that her comments were "disgusting." He said that his daughter is only two years old, and if she faces fertility issues in the future, he would do everything possible to help her because he believes in the value of families and babies.

Vance clarified his “childless cat ladies” remark, stating it was intended sarcastically and not to be taken literally. He argued that people were focusing on the tone rather than the substance of his argument, reiterating that his criticism was aimed at the Democratic Party for being anti-family and anti-child, not at individuals who do not have children for various reasons.

