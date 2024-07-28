A clairvoyant who accurately predicted the exact date Joe Biden would end his campaign now foresees Donald Trump as the next U.S. president. Amy Tripp, known as “the internet’s most notorious astrologer,” shared her predictions with the New York Post.
Tripp claims that Trump’s astrological chart is in a favorable position, with his sun in the "penthouse of his career," an apt placement for the real estate mogul turned politician. However, she warns of potential turmoil ahead, citing planetary influences. "Uranus is on his mid-heaven, which shows unpredictability with his career and goals," Tripp explained.
The astrologer gained significant attention after correctly forecasting on July 11 that Biden, 81, would step down from his presidential plans on July 21, coinciding with a Capricorn Full Moon. Capricorn, she noted, governs the government and old age, while the 29° mark signifies an ending.
Tripp’s accurate predictions extend beyond Biden. On August 11, 2020, she foresaw Vice President Kamala Harris running for president in 2024, attributing her insight to a "moon-Pluto connection" that signals a strong woman. Tripp believes Harris’s second Saturn return, a period associated with professional advancement, indicates her potential success in the upcoming election.
Despite Biden’s departure from the race, Tripp warns of ongoing challenges for the former president. "Pluto is on his sun," she said, suggesting possible health issues or further decline.
Tripp also anticipates a turbulent August for the US, with the potential for political violence. The Democratic National Convention, set to begin on August 19 in Chicago, could see heightened tensions. "The U.S. is still in its Pluto return, which is about bringing things to light and exposing things. The last time the U.S. had a Pluto return was the Revolutionary War," she noted.
As the political landscape continues to shift, Tripp’s predictions add an intriguing layer of speculation to the upcoming election season.