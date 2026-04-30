No Change Of Chief Minister In Karnataka “For Now”, Says Kharge

Summary of this article
Kharge dismisses immediate leadership change in Karnataka, urges patience.
Congress to decide on Karnataka leadership after election results, says Kharge.
Speculation grows, but Kharge says no CM change “for now”.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday that there will be no change of Chief Minister in Karnataka “for now”, adding that the leadership issue will be resolved in due course.
His remarks come amid speculation within the party and political circles about a possible leadership change and cabinet reshuffle after 4 May, when results for Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, along with bypolls to two Assembly seats in Karnataka, are due.
Supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have been pressing for his elevation, citing a reported power-sharing agreement with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when the party formed the government in 2023.
Responding to a question about Home Minister G. Parameshwara’s comments suggesting Kharge as a potential Chief Minister, Kharge said that while some leaders and sections of the media may favour the idea, decisions regarding his role rest with Sonia Gandhi.
Speaking to reporters, he added: “That question does not arise now. There is already a Chief Minister. If Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and I were to consider any change, it would take time. Let us wait and see.”
On Wednesday, Parameshwara had said that the party would welcome Kharge, a senior and experienced leader, as Chief Minister if such a decision were taken.
Speculation over a leadership change has intensified since the Congress government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on 20 November 2025. The rumours are partly driven by reports of a power-sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the time of government formation.
When asked about JD(S) leader and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s claim that around 40 Congress MLAs had booked tickets to Delhi next month amid the leadership debate, Kharge said: “I don’t know, ask him for details.”