Mithun Manhas Emerges As Frontrunner To Take Over As New BCCI President: Report

Mithun Manhas has emerged as the frontrunner to take over as the new BCCI president
Kiran More, Raghuram Bhatt and some others are in fray for other vacant positions
The Annual General Meeting of BCCI is on September 28 in Mumbai where the vacancies will be filled
Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas is reportedly in fray to become the new BCCI President as some seasoned BCCI administrators and key decision makers held a rather informal meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. The Annual General Meeting of the body is on September 28 in Mumbai and the meeting in Delhi was held to finalise the candidates for the vacant posts.
According to a PTI report on Saturday, Manhas and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Raghuram Bhatt have both been summoned for the September 28 meeting.
However, Manhas, who was also involved as director of cricket operations with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), remains ahead in the race to take the BCCI President's post.
Manhas played 157 first-class matches amassing 9714 runs averaging over 45 with 27 hundreds. The Delhi batter also featured in 130 List A and 91 T20 matches.
In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Manhas plied his trade for Chennai Super Kings, erstwhile Delhi Daredevils and the now-defunct Pune Warriors.
Other new members
Bhatt's tenure as KSCA president will end on September 30 and he could be, as per reports, drafted into one of the vacant positions.
Harbhajan Singh is also in fray for one of the positions and so is Kiran More.
Earlier, rumours of Sachin Tendulkar becoming the new BCCI president had also surfaced. However, the legend had clarified that there no such discussions have taken place.
Currently, the BCCI is looking to appoint a successor to president Roger Binny and a new IPL chairman as incumbent Arun Dhumal is likely to go for a mandatory cool-off period after completing a cumulative period of six years.
Meanwhile, it has been decided that Pragyan Ojha will replace S Sharath in the national senior men’s selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar.
Former India pacer RP Singh will come in for Subroto Banerjee, and the new members will take over from September 28.
(With PTI Inputs)