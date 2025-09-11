Sachin Tendulkar To Be Next BCCI President? Legend's Team Issues Clarification

Sachin Tendulkar To Be Next BCCI President? There were earlier reports stating that the current vice president Rajeev Shukla will be promoted to the post of president. Reports have also suggested that Shukla is currently the acting president of the board

sachin tendulkar X jay shah
Sachin Tendulkar receives Colonel CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award from ICC Chairman Jay Shah. Photo: X | Sachin Tendulkar
  • Sachin Tendulkar will not be the new BCCI President, contrary to the rumours

  • Tendulkar's team on Thursday issued a clarification on this matter

  • BCCI will hold elections at its Annual General Meeting on September 28 where the new president will be chosen

Will Sachin Tendulkar become the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)? Rumours stating that the legendary cricketer will take over as the new BCCI head were circulating on social media. As the reports came ahead of the Annual General Meeting of the cricketing body, it gained even more traction. However, the team of the legendary player has clarified that such reports are not true.

“It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)," SRT Sports Management Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

“We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place. We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations," it added.

BCCI will hold elections at its Annual General Meeting on September 28 where the successor of Roger Binny will be revealed. Binny had been the BCCI president since October 2022, and his tenure came to an end earlier this year after turning 70.

Apart from the president, BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer will also be appointed during the AGM, along with the Board’s representative to the ICC. However, unlike the presidency, the other roles are expected to be retained by the incumbents.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia will also keep his chair. Saikia was unanimously elected as the secretary of the world's richest cricket board in January this year after Jay Shah assumed the role of chairman of the International Cricket Council.

There were earlier reports stating that the current vice president Rajeev Shukla will be promoted to the post of president. Reports have also suggested that Shukla is currently the acting president of the board.

