Why Roger Binny Stepped Down As BCCI President? Rajeev Shukla Takes Over As Acting Chief - Report

Roger Binny resigned as BCCI President due to an age restriction rule, with Rajeev Shukla appointed as acting president.
The BCCI urgently needs to find a new sponsor after the Dream11 contract ended, with the Asia Cup approaching fast.
BCCI elections are scheduled soon but will follow the current constitution until the National Sports Governance Law is fully enforced.
Former India pacer Roger Binny has stepped down from his role as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, with veteran cricket administrator Rajeev Shukla stepping in as acting president. Shukla, who has been serving as the BCCI vice-president, will hold the reins until new elections take place.
According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the BCCI’s Apex Council met under Shukla’s leadership earlier this week to discuss urgent board matters. The main point of discussion was the current sponsorship gap following the termination of the Dream11 contract. The board now faces the tough task of finding a new sponsor to cover a contract period of two and a half years.
Asia Cup - Next In Line
With the Asia Cup set to kick off on September 10, the timeline to finalize a new sponsor is very tight. One insider told the media, “There are less than two weeks left. We are doing our best, but the tender process and legal formalities take time. Our priority is to lock in a sponsor for the long term, not just for the Asia Cup.”
Despite the introduction of the National Sports Governance Law, the BCCI still needs to hold its Annual General Meeting and elections scheduled for next month. The law is yet to be fully implemented, with formal notification expected in four to five months. Until then, the board will continue following the existing constitution based on the Supreme Court’s Lodha Committee directives.
Next Elections
The Elections will proceed under current rules, which include a maximum age limit of 70 for office bearers. That was a major factor in Binny’s stepping down and will similarly affect state-level associations.
A source within the board told Dainik Jagran, “If the BCCI President had to step down due to the age cap, state associations must follow the same rule.”