BCCI To Elect New President On September 28 In AGM; IPL Chairman Election In Agenda

BCCI's annual general meeting on September 28 has the election of board president and IPL chairman as two of the key agendas

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
BCCI to elect new president in AGM IPL chairman to be elected
File photo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logo. | Photo: File
Summary
  • BCCI AGM scheduled for September 28 in Mumbai

  • Election for BCCI President on the agenda Roger Binny's exit

  • IPL Chairman to be elected following Arun Dhumal's cool-off period

  • Continuity expected for BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and others

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will convene its annual general meeting in Mumbai on September 28. The meeting's agenda prominently features elections for several crucial posts, including the BCCI President and the Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman. These elections point towards potential shifts within Indian cricket administration.

The BCCI president's post has become vacant following former India cricketer Roger Binny's exit earlier this month. Additionally, Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal will likely undergo a mandatory 'cool-off period' after completing a cumulative six-year tenure.

The names being considered for Dhumal’s succession include Rajeev Shukla, Anirudh Choudhury, and Avishek Dalmiya, all of whom possess prior experience in cricket administration.

While the election is officially for all key posts within the BCCI, sources suggest only one position will be genuinely contested, as other office-bearers expect to remain in their current capacities.

Continuity Expected For Other Key Roles

Most other office-bearers are likely to continue in their roles. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who has completed a total of three years (two years and three months as joint secretary and nine months as secretary), is set to continue. Saikia secured unanimous election as secretary in January this year, following Jay Shah's assumption of the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman role.

Other officials expected to continue include Rohan Gauns Desai, elected as joint secretary in March this year, and Prabhtej Bhatia, who became treasurer in January alongside Saikia.

Reports had previously indicated that Binny, who turned 70 in July, would continue as BCCI president until this September's AGM. On Saturday, the national governing body communicated the AGM date to state associations, confirming the meeting. Mr Binny assumed the BCCI presidency in October 2022.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
