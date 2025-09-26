ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Venues And List Of Fixtures

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Venues And List Of Fixtures - Check out full schedule involving all eight teams -- India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Venues And List Of Fixtures
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Venues And List Of Fixtures Photo: X/cricketworldcup
  • The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 begins 30 September in Guwahati

  • India and Sri Lanka are jointly hosting the the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

  • Eight teams are participating with the final schedule on November 2

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will run from 30 September to 2 November in India and Sri Lanka. Eight teams -- India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan -- will compete in a round-robin format followed by semi-finals, then the final.

For the record, Sri Lanka is co-hosting the tournament to accommodate Pakistan's participation. Due to ongoing diplomatic tensions, Pakistan will not play in India. All their fixtures, including the high-stakes India vs Pakistan clash, are scheduled in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Venues

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 matches will be played across five venues: DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), the ACA–VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam), and Holkar Stadium (Indore) in India; and R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo) in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's matches will be held exclusively in Sri Lanka.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule And Fixtures

Date Match Venue Time
30-Sep-25 India vs Sri Lanka Guwahati 3:00 PM IST
1-Oct-25 Australia vs New Zealand Indore 3:00 PM IST
2-Oct-25 England vs Bangladesh Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM IST
3-Oct-25 South Africa vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM IST
4-Oct-25 Sri Lanka vs Australia Guwahati 3:00 PM IST
5-Oct-25 India vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM IST
6-Oct-25 England vs South Africa Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM IST
7-Oct-25 Bangladesh vs New Zealand Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM IST
8-Oct-25 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Colombo 3:00 PM IST
9-Oct-25 India vs England Indore 3:00 PM IST
10-Oct-25 Australia vs Bangladesh Guwahati 3:00 PM IST
11-Oct-25 South Africa vs New Zealand Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM IST
12-Oct-25 India vs Australia Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM IST
13-Oct-25 Pakistan vs England Colombo 3:00 PM IST
14-Oct-25 Sri Lanka vs South Africa Guwahati 3:00 PM IST
15-Oct-25 Bangladesh vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM IST
16-Oct-25 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Indore 3:00 PM IST
17-Oct-25 Australia vs South Africa Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM IST
18-Oct-25 England vs Sri Lanka Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM IST
19-Oct-25 India vs New Zealand Guwahati 3:00 PM IST
20-Oct-25 Bangladesh vs South Africa Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM IST
21-Oct-25 Australia vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM IST
22-Oct-25 England vs New Zealand Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM IST
23-Oct-25 India vs Bangladesh Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM IST
29-Oct-25 Semi-final 1 Guwahati or Colombo 3:00 PM IST
30-Oct-25 Semi-final 2 Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM IST
2-Nov-25 Final Navi Mumbai or Colombo 3:00 PM IST

The 13th edition of the Women's ODI World Cup opens with India vs Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Each team play seven group-stage matches, concluding on 26 October with India vs Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai.

Warm-up matches are being played (September 25 to 28), and the opening ceremony will be held in Guwahati, before the tournament opener.

The top four teams advance to the semi-finals, to be played on October 29 and 30, with the final scheduled for November 2. All matches begin at 3:00 PM India time.

