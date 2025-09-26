ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Venues And List Of Fixtures

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 begins 30 September in Guwahati
India and Sri Lanka are jointly hosting the the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025
Eight teams are participating with the final schedule on November 2
The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will run from 30 September to 2 November in India and Sri Lanka. Eight teams -- India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan -- will compete in a round-robin format followed by semi-finals, then the final.
For the record, Sri Lanka is co-hosting the tournament to accommodate Pakistan's participation. Due to ongoing diplomatic tensions, Pakistan will not play in India. All their fixtures, including the high-stakes India vs Pakistan clash, are scheduled in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Venues
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 matches will be played across five venues: DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), the ACA–VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam), and Holkar Stadium (Indore) in India; and R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo) in Sri Lanka.
Pakistan's matches will be held exclusively in Sri Lanka.
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule And Fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|30-Sep-25
|India vs Sri Lanka
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM IST
|1-Oct-25
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Indore
|3:00 PM IST
|2-Oct-25
|England vs Bangladesh
|Visakhapatnam
|3:00 PM IST
|3-Oct-25
|South Africa vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM IST
|4-Oct-25
|Sri Lanka vs Australia
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM IST
|5-Oct-25
|India vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM IST
|6-Oct-25
|England vs South Africa
|Navi Mumbai
|3:00 PM IST
|7-Oct-25
|Bangladesh vs New Zealand
|Visakhapatnam
|3:00 PM IST
|8-Oct-25
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM IST
|9-Oct-25
|India vs England
|Indore
|3:00 PM IST
|10-Oct-25
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM IST
|11-Oct-25
|South Africa vs New Zealand
|Navi Mumbai
|3:00 PM IST
|12-Oct-25
|India vs Australia
|Visakhapatnam
|3:00 PM IST
|13-Oct-25
|Pakistan vs England
|Colombo
|3:00 PM IST
|14-Oct-25
|Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM IST
|15-Oct-25
|Bangladesh vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM IST
|16-Oct-25
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Indore
|3:00 PM IST
|17-Oct-25
|Australia vs South Africa
|Navi Mumbai
|3:00 PM IST
|18-Oct-25
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Visakhapatnam
|3:00 PM IST
|19-Oct-25
|India vs New Zealand
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM IST
|20-Oct-25
|Bangladesh vs South Africa
|Navi Mumbai
|3:00 PM IST
|21-Oct-25
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM IST
|22-Oct-25
|England vs New Zealand
|Visakhapatnam
|3:00 PM IST
|23-Oct-25
|India vs Bangladesh
|Navi Mumbai
|3:00 PM IST
|29-Oct-25
|Semi-final 1
|Guwahati or Colombo
|3:00 PM IST
|30-Oct-25
|Semi-final 2
|Navi Mumbai
|3:00 PM IST
|2-Nov-25
|Final
|Navi Mumbai or Colombo
|3:00 PM IST
The 13th edition of the Women's ODI World Cup opens with India vs Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Each team play seven group-stage matches, concluding on 26 October with India vs Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai.
Warm-up matches are being played (September 25 to 28), and the opening ceremony will be held in Guwahati, before the tournament opener.
The top four teams advance to the semi-finals, to be played on October 29 and 30, with the final scheduled for November 2. All matches begin at 3:00 PM India time.