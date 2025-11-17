Remembering Kapil Dev's 1999 Nepal Visit As Kirtipur Hosts First-Ever Floodlit NPL

NPL 2025 kicked off in Nepal with matches being played in Tribhuvan University International Ground in Kirtipur
Eight teams will battle it out to win the NPL 2025 crown
Faf du Plessis amongst the names to play in the second edition of NPL
One rarely sees an Indian international cricketer take the field in Nepal these days, but the legendary Kapil Dev did that in 1999, when he led a team of veterans to victory in the Tempo World Legends Cup. The tournament was played in Kirtipur, the same city which hosted the opening game of Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2025 on Monday (November 17), between Janakpur Bolts and Kathmandu Gorkhas.
Back in '99, India ended up winning the tournament at the Tribhuvan University Stadium, also known as the Kirtipur Cricket Stadium, defeating Rest of the World veterans by six wickets. The then Crown Prince of Nepal, Dipendra Bir Bikram Shah, handed over the trophy to Kapil. The third team in fray was Pakistan.
The venue, as well as Nepal cricket have undergone radical change since then. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on Monday hosted the first-ever floodlit match in the nation's history, and the new feature is also a big allure for fans for the second season of NPL.
Eight teams will battle it out to win the NPL 2025 crown - Biratnagar Kings, Chitwan Rhinos, Janakpur Bolts, Karnali Yaks, Kathmandu Gorkhas, Lumbini Lions, Pokhara Avengers and Sudurpaschim Royals.
There are some overseas names in the mix this time around - Wayne Parnell, Imran Tahir, Jason Roy, Jimmy Neesham, Faf du Plessis and Martin Guptill - who have been roped in.
However, there will be no Indian face this time around as compared to Shikhar Dhawan, who turned up in NPL 2024.