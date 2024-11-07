A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture to congratulate Donald Trump for winning the US presidential election, at Puri beach in Odisha, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 Photo: PTI

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture to congratulate Donald Trump for winning the US presidential election, at Puri beach in Odisha, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 Photo: PTI