United States

Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?

Trump, who fought the contest as the Republican candidate, defeated Democrat and Vice President Kamala Harris by receiving total of 312 electoral college votes.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Former US President Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump | Photo: AP
info_icon

As his landslide victory in the US presidential elections, former President Donald Trump has started to form his Trump 2.0 team.

Trump, who fought the contest as the Republican candidate, defeated Democrat and Vice President Kamala Harris by receiving total of 312 electoral college votes.

The President-elect will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, 2025.

Ahead of his inauguration, Trump named Susan Summerall Wiles, the co-chair of the Trump campaign, as his new chief of staff.

Days after Wiles was named as the Chief of Staff, Trump announced former ICE director Thomas "Tom" Homan to be the "border czar" for the Trump 2.0 cabinet.

Red Wave Rising: US President-elect Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Salem Civic Centre, Virginia - | Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s White House ‘Waapsi’

BY Amir Ali

First Names For Trump 2.0 - Wiles And Homan

'Border Czar' Tom Homan

Trump announced on Sunday night that Homan will be in charge of the US borders. Taking to Truth Social, the former president announced that Homan, will be joining the Trump 2.0 Administration.

“I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders (“The Border Czar”), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security," said Trump, adding that there was no one better for the job.

The former ICE director played a major role in the Republicans Project 2025 blueprint. Despite Trump distancing himself from the document, it is expected to be played out in the White House from January 2025 onwards.

Trump's selection of Homan is not surprising, especially considering the former president's focus on the border issues and immigration rates across the US.

Homan served in the first Trump administration as a senior immigration official and was named the acting director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2017. Ahead of his term with Trump, Hamon served as a police officer, a Border Patrol agent and a special agent with the former Immigration and Naturalization Service.

South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US - | Photo: Getty Images
After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know

BY Outlook Web Desk

'Ice Maiden' Susan Wiles

Susan Wiles has served as a political consultant since the Regan administration in 1980. Having worked on Trump's campaigns in 2016 and 2024, Trump named Wiles as his next Chief of Staff. With this nomination, Wiles will also become the first woman to hold this position in the president's cabinet.

In his victory speech on November 5, Trump gave a special shoutout to Wiles and credited her campaign. “Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history....(she) is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected," said Trump.

The 67-year-old lobbyist is considered quiet and unassuming, but is feared and respected within and outside the Republican party, earning her the nickname of "Ice Maiden".

Who Is On The List For Trump 2.0?

With Trump and his team now forming his next administration, many key names and allies are expected to show up and join the list, starting with Elon Musk.

Musk has been a key supporter for Trump since 2016 and also conducted an interview with the former president a week after the failed assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The tech mogul has been a key presence at Trump rallies and various closed-door meetings as well. It won't be surprising if Musk finds a way into the White House.

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, Tennessee Senator Bill Hagert, Loyalists Richard Grenell and Kash Patel, and many more are on the list of contendors for the top posts in Trump 2.0.

As we await more information and announcements from the former President, Trump has made one thing clear, that is, who will NOT be part of his next administration.

While announcing Wiles and Hamon, the Republican leader confirmed that

Nikki Haley, his former ambassador to the United Nations, and Mike Pompeo, his former secretary of state, will not be invited to join the new administration.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Gambhir Backs Sharma And Kohli, Confident Of Strong Comeback
  2. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Opens Up On Tough Three-Year Gap
  3. Oman Vs Netherlands Toss Update, ICC CWC League 2: NED To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. India In Australia 2024-25: Gautam Gambhir Keeps Rohit Sharma's Perth Test Participation Under Wraps
  5. India In Australia 2024-25: Gambhir Fires Back At Ponting’s Remarks On Sharma And Kohli’s Form
Football News
  1. Premier League: Chelsea Hold Arsenal To 1-1 Draw; Gunners' Winless Run Stretches To Four Games
  2. Premier League: Manchester United Blank Leicester 3-0 In Last Game Before Amorim's Charge
  3. Ruben Amorim: Manchester Utd-Bound Manager Enjoys Winning Sporting CP Send-Off
  4. Real Sociedad 1-0 Barcelona: Sheraldo Becker Stuns Toothless Blaugrana As Winning Run Ends
  5. Inter 1-1 Napoli: Calhanoglu Misses Penalty As Scudetto Rivals Draw At San Siro
Tennis News
  1. Tennis Channel Removes Jon Wertheim Following Barbora Krejcikova's Callout On Appearance-Based Coverage
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
  3. ATP Finals: Big-serving Taylor Fritz Overpowers Daniil Medvedev
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
  5. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Thailand Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Both Teams Take The Field To Loud Cheers
  2. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: South Korea Draw 2-2 Against Japan In The Opening Fixture
  3. Japan 2-2 South Korea, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: JPN, KOR Play Out An Entertaining Draw In Bihar
  4. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  5. China Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'No Religion Promotes Pollution': SC On Failure Of Firecracker Ban In Delhi
  2. Assembly Polls 2024: Pune Residents Launch ‘Citizen Manifesto’; Amit Shah To Hold Three Rallies In Jharkhand
  3. Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna In Rape, Sexual Assault Case
  4. Economic Diplomacy Now A Major Focus In Indian Foreign Policy, Says EAM Jaishankar
  5. Jharkhand Feels The Heat Of BJP's Tried-And-Tested 'Infiltrator' Tactic
Entertainment News
  1. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  2. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  3. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  4. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  5. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
US News
  1. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  2. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  3. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  4. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  5. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
World News
  1. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  2. Over 300 Protestors Arrested, Emergency Declared In Amsterdam Following Soccer Match Violence
  3. Another Typhoon Hits Storm-Weary Philippines, Thousands Evacuated
  4. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  5. After Hurricanes And Blackouts, 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Cuba
Latest Stories
  1. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  3. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  4. Horoscope For November 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Ukraine War: Donald Trump Dials Putin, Urges Russia To Not Escalate War
  6. Exploring Master Numbers: The Divine Power Of 11, 22, And 33
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign