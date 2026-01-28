Protesters Rally Against ICE At Sundance As Political Climate Spills Onto Park City Streets

Protesters rally against ICE at the Sundance Film Festival as anger over federal immigration enforcement intensifies.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Protest during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in Park City
Demonstrators gather in protest during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in Park City Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Protesters rally against ICE during Sundance Film Festival finale.

  • Filmmakers and celebrities speak out on political protests at Sundance.

  • Anti-ICE demonstrations expose tension between art and activism.

As the Sundance Film Festival entered its final stretch, Park City's snow-lined Main Street became the site of one of the most visible political protests in the festival's recent history. Hundreds of demonstrators marched through the town, chanting slogans against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, bringing the widening national backlash over immigration enforcement directly into the heart of American independent cinema.

The anti-ICE protest at Sundance was triggered by outrage over the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis. Protesters carried placards reading "Abolish ICE" and "Shoot films, not people", a pointed reference to the screenings and industry events unfolding just steps away.

Protesters rally against ICE during Sundance finale

According to reporting by Variety, the march marked the most overt escalation of the charged political atmosphere that has loomed over this year's festival. A volunteer from Utah Overpass Action addressed the crowd, urging sustained and peaceful resistance and calling on citizens to remain politically engaged. A moment of silence was held to remember those killed during ICE operations, followed by chants demanding accountability and legislative action.

Activist and filmmaker Jes Vesconte told Variety that artists are often targeted in moments of rising authoritarianism. “They are going after our neighbours — our storytellers,” Vesconte said, adding that artists help people imagine a different world and challenge systems of power.

Related Content
Related Content
Panahi holding the Cannes Palme d’Or - Instagram
Jafar Panahi Laments Death And Destruction In Iran, Urges Global Film Community To Act

BY Aishani Biswas

Politics at Sundance Film Festival: unease behind the premieres

The protests did not emerge in isolation. As The Guardian reported, a conflicted mood has hung over Sundance, with premieres and parties continuing even as discussions of state violence, immigration, and authoritarianism filtered through panels and Q&A sessions. Director Ava DuVernay addressed the killing of Pretti during a public debate on freedom of expression, acknowledging the weight of events unfolding outside the festival bubble.

Several actors echoed this discomfort. Olivia Wilde, speaking at a premiere, said the contrast between celebrating cinema and witnessing real-world cruelty was “appalling”, a remark reported by The Guardian. Edward Norton and Jenna Ortega also spoke about the difficulty of promoting films amid what they described as escalating government violence.

Celebrities react to ICE protests

Throughout the festival, celebrities react to ICE protests in visible and symbolic ways. According to Variety, actors including Natalie Portman, Olivia Wilde, Zoey Deutch, and Molly Ringwald wore “ICE Out” pins and used press interactions to criticise immigration policies. Portman later described the moment as bittersweet, telling Variety that while the country is in pain, communities are also showing solidarity and care.

Smaller rallies unfolded across the weekend. As reported by The Guardian, around 100 people gathered for a “Sundancers Melt ICE” rally, attended by actor Elijah Wood, before a larger march took shape the following day. Compared to previous years, the protests were less massive but deeply symbolic, reflecting what many described as protest fatigue mixed with quiet fear.

BAFTA 2026 Nominations Full List - X/BAFTA
BAFTA 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Dominates With 14 Nods, Sinners Follows With 13 | See Full List

BY Garima Das

Filmmakers and activists protest ICE through art

Sundance has long been a space for political filmmaking, and this year was no exception. Panels addressed creeping authoritarianism, the fear of storytellers, and the role of cinema in times of crisis. Filmmaker Kogonada referenced critic Roger Ebert’s belief that cinema is an “empathy machine”, arguing that art is most necessary when humanity feels under threat, as reported by The Guardian.

Festival director Eugene Hernandez also acknowledged the wider political moment during a screening of Knife: The Attempted Murder of Salman Rushdie. Rushdie himself spoke about the growing sense that violence is “just around the corner”, linking personal experience to broader global anxieties.

As political activism at Sundance Film Festival continues to surface, the protests underline a familiar tension. Sundance remains a place for discovery, celebration, and commerce, but it is also a stage where cultural power meets political reality. This year, the message from the streets was unmistakable: the films may end, but the unrest does not.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  2. IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  3. India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Preview: Dominant IND Eye Sparkling Outing From Spinners Against NZ

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: How England Call-Up Blocked Scott Currie’s Scotland Return

  5. South Africa Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Aiden Markram Stars As Proteas Beat Windies By Nine Wickets To Go 1-0 Up

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton LIVE Score, Australian open 2026 QF: Italian Wins Set 1 In The Blockbuster Clash

  2. Australian Open 2026: Rybakina Outclasses Swiatek To Reach Final Four

  3. Australian Open 2026: Pegula Beats Fellow American Anisimova Reach Semis

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, Australian Open 2026 QF Highlights: Serbian Goes Through To Semis As Musetti Retires

  5. Australian Open 2026: Djokovic Through After Musetti Retires Injured In Melbourne

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  2. R-Day Special: From Bus Conductor To Padma Awardee, How Anke Gowda Built India’s Largest Free Library

  3. Thunderstorm and Wind Advisory in Rajasthan as IMD Forecasts Unsettled Weather

  4. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  5. India–EU Free Trade Pact: Opening Duty-Free Access for Indian Exports, Expanding Strategic Ties

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. India, EU, Clinch ‘Mother of All Deals’ 

  2. EU Says WhatsApp To Face Stricter Content Rules

  3. How the polar vortex and warm ocean are intensifying a major US winter storm

  4. To Be Or Not To Be: The Contemporary Relevance Of ‘The Nihilist Penguin’

  5. India Blocks China's Request For Setting Up Panel In WTO Against India's Auto Scheme

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Blue Colts Pip Hosts by 204 Runs In Super Six Tie

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September