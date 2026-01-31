Retro Express | When Ameen Sayani Was Just What The Doctor Ordered

Binaca Geetmala was not just a family ritual, but a national one, especially at a time when Vividh Bharati had banned Hindi film songs in 1952, courtesy the then I&B minister B V Keskar. The programme ensured that every listener had an opinion about Hindi film songs’ overall merit and that sort of expertise in discernment of a song’s value became a popular pastime. The one hour programme became an absolute rage. Just like how the streets would be empty when B. R. Chopra’s Mahabharat (1988) or Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan (1986) would be on television, the same happened with Geetmala, with everyone indoors, or even outdoors, at shops, nooks and railway stations, gathering around a radio or transistor.