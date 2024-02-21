National

'End Of Era', Says President Droupadi Murmu To Condole Ameen Sayani's Death

Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the death of Ameen Sayani Photo: Instagram
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the death of legendary radio announcer Ameen Sayani whose signature style of hosting weekly 'Binaca Geetmala' had made him a household name.

Terming it an "end of era" for radio listeners, Murmu said in a message that Sayani had made a special place in the hearts of people with his natural style of presenting radio programmes, impressive voice and unique flow.

"He made a special contribution to the popularity of accessible music and cinema. I express my condolences to the countless radio listeners who loved him and to the family members of Amin Sayani ji," the President said in a message on micro-blogging site X.

Sayani, radio's most popular voice which broke away from conventional heavy and formal tone of presenting programmes on radio, passed away on Tuesday night following a heart attack. He was 91. "He passed away last night of a heart attack at the H N Reliance hospital. He was rushed to the hospital last evening around 6 pm after he complained of chest pain. They tried to revive him but he passed away around 7 pm," his son Rajil told PTI.

The last rites will be held on Thursday.

