Retro Express | Why 8 AM Still Sounds Like K. L. Saigal

For me, KL Saigal meant getting ready for school. Depending on when his song appeared in the stage of getting-readiness, it would indicate whether I should panic or not. As a DI3K (Double Income Three Kids) family, the baton for the getting-readiness for the four of us would be handed over by my mother, as she was the first one to leave the house at 6.10 AM to be in time for her primary school teacher job. From there on, it was up to me and my father to finish the cooking, prepare the lunch boxes for the four of us, wake up the twins, get them bathed and dressed and out of the house by 7.45 AM (for school at 8 AM) after which it was just the two of us. I left the house the last, at 8.45 AM (for school at 9 AM), and if my dad was lucky, he scuttled out at 8.10 or 8.15 AM to catch the fast train to work.