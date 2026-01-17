Retro Express | Why 8 AM Still Sounds Like K. L. Saigal

How a Radio Ceylon song, a hurried household, and a father’s sense of time turned a nasal-voiced legend into the soundtrack of growing up.

Lalita Iyer
Lalita Iyer
Updated on:
Updated on:
KL Saigal
KL Saigal Photo: IMDB
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A childhood governed by Radio Ceylon’s immaculately timed 8 a.m. Saigal finale.

  • K. L. Saigal as both generational irritant and quiet cultural giant, misunderstood by those who grew up on Rafi and Kishore.

  • Certain voices outlive fashion, becoming emotional markers rather than mere music.

The words Kundan Lal Saigal will probably not do much for the current generation of millennials who, incidentally, are officially “old” as per the latest reports. For my generation too, he was just another guy who sang through his nose, and who, for some reason your father (or uncle or grandfather) was obsessed with. Listening to Saigal’s songs today, it is hard to imagine them as the equivalent of chartbusters, but whether you liked it or not, you had to listen to him every day, if you grew up in my time.

For me, KL Saigal meant getting ready for school. Depending on when his song appeared in the stage of getting-readiness, it would indicate whether I should panic or not. As a DI3K (Double Income Three Kids) family, the baton for the getting-readiness for the four of us would be handed over by my mother, as she was the first one to leave the house at 6.10 AM to be in time for her primary school teacher job. From there on, it was up to me and my father to finish the cooking, prepare the lunch boxes for the four of us, wake up the twins, get them bathed and dressed and out of the house by 7.45 AM (for school at 8 AM) after which it was just the two of us. I left the house the last, at 8.45 AM (for school at 9 AM), and if my dad was lucky, he scuttled out at 8.10 or 8.15 AM to catch the fast train to work.

Related Content
Related Content

Every morning, Radio Ceylon’s playlist of ‘old’ songs from 7.30 till 8 AM would end with a Saigal finale, usually slated to play around 7.56-7.57 AM, timed in such a way that it would end at 8 AM. As a young person, you just wanted the song to be over because then Radio Ceylon would start playing “new” songs. But for my father, as long as the song was playing, he knew he wasn’t late for work. The perfect timing would be when my father came out of his bath and the song was still playing, but that rarely happened. Usually, he was rushing in for a bath, and would linger a bit when the song began, or ask me to increase the volume so he could listen to it in the bathroom—a thing that annoyed me no end.

When we made fun of Saigal, my father would remind us of his greatness - that inspired Mukesh, Talat Mahmood and many others who went on to achieve more fame, simply by emulating him. Mukesh’s first song “Dil jalta hai” and Kishore Kumar’s first song “Jagmag jagmag karta nikla” are both sung in Saigal’s style. So is Talat Mahmood’s “Sab din ek saman nahin tha”. “Poor fellow,” my father would say. “Died too early. Drinking problem.”

I understood much later why my father spoke of him with such gravity

A singer-actor who left behind a repertoire of around 200 songs (not much in the reel and YouTube shorts era), K.L Saigal’s influence was unparalleled on the Hindi film music industry and he was undoubtedly the first definitive singer-superstar of India, with most of his live performances being sold out, as described by Pran Neville in his biography of Saigal.

His popularity soared after Devdas (1936), in which he was the lead singer and actor and the movie was remade a couple of decades later with Dilip Kumar playing the role of Devdas (1955), and again in 2002 with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. It is said that Saigal enjoyed a peg of whiskey, which he called “Kaali Panch” after each rehearsal and lore has it that he felt that his voice sounded better and mellower after he had his whiskey. He died at the young age of 42 due to liver cirrhosis, much like the tragic hero Devdas.

Movie still
Movie still Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Saigal was stereotyped at least by our generation (that grew up on Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi songs) as being a singer of melancholic songs, almost depressing. We “youngsters” at the time often sang one of his songs ironically at an antakshari game, such as his famous song of heartbreak, “Jab dil he toot gaya, hum jee ke kya karenge” from Shahjehan (1946), or our favourite song to indicate boredom: “Soja Rajkumari, soja!”, his famous lullaby .

But even today, listening to Saigal’s “Kahon na aas niras bhayi”, when you are having a particularly bad day, makes you feel that this too shall pass and touches you with just the right amount of nostalgia. Perhaps, this is what endurance really looks like—not relevance measured in streams or remakes, but memory lodged so deep, it resurfaces uninvited. K. L. Saigal no longer announces deadlines or dictates morning panic, yet his voice still carries that strange reassurance of order—that something will end exactly when it is supposed to.

Heroines from yesteryears - illustration
Retro Express | Will The Real Women Please Stand Up?

BY Lalita Iyer

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ICC U-19 WC 2026: Vaiabhav Suryavanshi And Abhigyan Kundu Steady Ship | IND 91/3 (18)

  2. Japan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: JPN Thwart Early Chance As SL Take Advantage | 41/0 (5)

  3. Damien Martyn Shares Emotional Message For The First Time Since Coming Out Of Induced Coma

  4. Pakistan Vs England, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: PAK Batter Suffers 'Brain Fade' Moment In Harare - Watch Video

  5. Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Included In India's Squad For New Zealand T20I Series As Injury Replacements

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  2. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  3. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

Badminton News

  1. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  2. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  3. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  5. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  2. Maharashtra Municipal Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti On The Way To Win In Mumbai; NCP To Lose Pune Bastion

  3. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi's New Film With Puri Jagannadh Titled Slumdog - 33 Temple Road; First-Look Revealed On Actor's Birthday

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  2. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  3. X, Grok Face Global Outage; Users in India Affected

  4. European NATO Allies Deploy Symbolic Forces To Greenland

  5. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly