Ameen Sayani was born on December 21, 1932 into a multilingual family in Mumbai. His father, Janmohammed Sayani, practised medicine, while his mother, Kulsum Sayani, served as the editor of the widely-read newspaper 'Rahber' in the 1940s. Showing an early interest in humanities, Ameen assisted his mother with her literary journal during his teenage years, becoming proficient in Hindi, English, Gujarati, and Marathi.

Ameen Sayani was introduced to the world of radio by his brother, Hamid Sayani, a broadcaster at the time. He soon became a household name through his popular radio program, Binaca Geetmala, which first aired on Radio Ceylon in 1952 and continued until 1988. After 1988, Binaca Geetmala moved to All India Radio's Vividh Bharati, where it remained at the top of the charts until 1994. Over the years, its names changed from ‘Geetmala’ to ‘Binaca Geetmala’, 'Hit Parade’ and ‘Cibaca Geetmala'.