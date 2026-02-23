Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71

Mukul Roy, a veteran leader of West Bengal politics and former Union Railway Minister, passed away early on Monday at a private hospital in Kolkata. He was 7i.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mukul Roy
Mukul Roy
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A founding member of the All India Trinamool Congress, Roy was long regarded as the closest aide and chief strategist of Mamata Banerjee.

  • Elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2006, he served as TMC leader in the Upper House and later held Union ministerial portfolio.

  • After joining the BJP in 2017 and contributing to its rise in West Bengal, Roy returned to the TMC in 2021

Mukul Roy, a senior politician in West Bengal and former Union Railway Minister, passed away in the early hours of Monday at a private hospital in Kolkata. He was 71 and had been battling multiple health complications, including dementia. His son confirmed that Roy died of cardiac arrest at around 1.30 am.

A founding member of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Roy began his political journey with the Youth Congress before playing a pivotal role alongside Mamata Banerjee in building the Trinamool Congress after its formation in 1998. Regarded for years as Banerjee’s closest strategist and the party’s second-in-command, he served as TMC general secretary and later became the party’s principal face in New Delhi.

Roy was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2006 and went on to lead the Trinamool Congress in the Upper House between 2009 and 2012. During the second UPA government, he held charge as Minister of State for Shipping before taking over as Union Railway Minister in March 2012, succeeding his party colleague Dinesh Trivedi.

Related Content
Related Content

After the TMC came to power in West Bengal in 2011, Roy was instrumental in consolidating the party, overseeing large-scale defections from the Left and the Congress.

His political career later took a turbulent turn. Following controversies linked to the Saradha and Narada cases and a growing rift with the Trinamool leadership, Roy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017. He played a key organisational role in strengthening the BJP’s presence in West Bengal, contributing to its strong performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He contested the 2021 assembly election on BJP ticket from Krishnanagar Uttar seat and defeated TMC’s Koushani Mukherjee. 

However, his stint with the BJP was short-lived. He returned to the Trinamool Congress in mid-2021, though declining health significantly reduced his public and political engagement. In November 2025, the Calcutta High Court disqualified him as an MLA under the anti-defection law.

The court held that his return to the Trinamool Congress violated anti-defection rules, as he had been elected in 2021 on a BJP ticket. However, the decision was not implemented immediately. In January 2026, the Supreme Court stayed the High Court’s ruling.

In his final years, Roy’s health deteriorated sharply, with repeated hospitalisations and loss of cognitive function. His last rites are expected to be performed after his body is taken to his residence.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Star Sports Ad Haunts India As South Africa Beat Hosts In Ahmedabad - Fans React

  2. IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Snap India’s 12-Game Unbeaten Streak In Super 8s Clash

  3. IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: South Africa Crush India By 76 Runs To Shake Up Semifinal Race

  4. MS Dhoni Confirms Availability For IPL 2026, But With A Catch - Find Out Here

  5. India Vs South Africa: Abhishek Sharma's Streak Over - Opener Ends T20 World Cup Duck Streak In Crucial Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy

  2. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  3. Love In The Time Of Heterofatalism: Polyamory In Queer Relationships

  4. India Tariff To Drop From 25% To 15% After US Ruling, Trade Deal Still On Course

  5. Cleric’s Meeting With PM, Clean Chit On Muslim Safety Stir Debate In Poll-Bound Kerala

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Pakistan Conducts Border Airstrikes In Afghanistan; Kabul Vows Retaliation

  2. Indefinite Curfew Imposed in Gaur, Nepal After Communal Clashes

  3. Pakistan Strikes Terror Hideouts In Afghanistan

  4. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  5. Trump Raises Global Tariffs To 15% After Court Blow

Latest Stories

  1. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71

  2. BAFTA 2026: Donna Langley Receives Academy’s Highest Honour Fellowship

  3. BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt Greets The Audience With A ‘Namaskar’, Her Hindi Speech Wins Hearts

  4. BAFTA 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Sweeps With 6 Awards, Sinners Makes History With 3

  5. BAFTA 2026: Boong Wins Best Children’s & Family Film Award, Lakshmipriya Devi Celebrates

  6. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  7. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  8. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System