Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan On His Interfaith Marriage: Told My Father-In-Law Religion Wouldn’t Be A Problem

Salim Khan also opened up about his second marriage to Helen and how Salma Khan accepted it.

Salim Khan with Salma Khan and Helen
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, during an interview with his son Arbaaz Khan, talked about his marriage to Salma Khan. Salim Khan revealed that before they officially started dating, he decided to meet Salma’s parents. However, when he did go to her house, he felt as if all the Maharashtrians from India were there, and he got nervous. 

“Before our courtship, I told Salma I want to meet your parents as hiding and meeting is a wrong thing. So when I went to her house, I felt all the Maharashtrians from India were there (chuckles). I was very nervous about seeing so many people,” ETimes quoted him as saying. Salim Khan further explained how Salma’s father was worried that they two come from different faiths, however, he assured him that religion wouldn’t be a problem. However, when they got married, Salma’s father didn’t visit them for ten years.

Not just that, Salim Khan also opened up about his second marriage to Helen and how Salma was the first to accept her. 

For those caught unaware, Salim Khan married Sushila Charak, later known as Salma Khan, in 1964. The two are parents to five children – Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan and two daughters, Alvira and Arpita. He later fell for Helen, an actress and dancer, and the two got married in 1981. 

Salma Khan and Helen at the formers 80th birthday bash
Salma Khan and Helen at the former's 80th birthday bash
In an old interview with Zoom, Salim Khan had once said, “My decision to marry Helen was not because I was disillusioned by my marriage or main pareshaan tha. It wasn’t a spontaneous decision that I want to get married to Helen. I took a long time. I was the first person to tell Salma that Helen is there in my life, before she could hear it from gossip magazines or anyone else.”

Both Salma and Helen are often seen spending time with all the kids together. 

