Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan On His Interfaith Marriage: Told My Father-In-Law Religion Wouldn’t Be A Problem

“Before our courtship, I told Salma I want to meet your parents as hiding and meeting is a wrong thing. So when I went to her house, I felt all the Maharashtrians from India were there (chuckles). I was very nervous about seeing so many people,” ETimes quoted him as saying. Salim Khan further explained how Salma’s father was worried that they two come from different faiths, however, he assured him that religion wouldn’t be a problem. However, when they got married, Salma’s father didn’t visit them for ten years.