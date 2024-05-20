Art & Entertainment

Salim Khan On Defending Son Salman Khan: Don’t Approve Of Some Things That He Does

Salim Khan had once mentioned how he loves his sons unconditionally and feels compelled to defend them as well.

Google
Salim Khan With Son Salman Khan Photo: Google
info_icon

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been embroiled into several controversies in his life. His ugly spat with Vivek Oberoi over his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai is known to all. Moreover, in 2002, Salman’s car crashed into the American Express Bakery on Hill Road in Bandra, Mumbai, and the accident killed one person and injured four others. While the actor was nabbed for the hit-and-run case, he was acquitted in the case by the Bombay High Court in 2015. Not just that, during the shoot of 1998 film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in Jodhpur, Salman was accused of poaching three chinkaras and a blackbuck.

However, during all his controversies and court cases, his father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has always protected his son. But do you know that Salim Khan had once admitted that he has never indulged in false humility with his kids? 

Mentioning how he loves his sons unconditionally and feels compelled to defend them, he had told Zoom in an old interview, “I have never indulge in false humility because I think false humility is worse than conceit. Every time Salman has made a mistake… they criticise… but what do they expect me to say? That he deserves it. Because love is unconditional. I cannot say that Salman you have to be perfect in this thing or Arbaaz you have to do a thing like this then only I will love you. They are my children. I love them and I would defend him, I would protect him but at the same time I don’t approve of some things that he does.”

Salim Khan and Salman Khan
Salim Khan and Salman Khan
info_icon

Salim had further recalled Salman’s clash with filmmaker Subhash Ghai when the actor slapped the filmmaker, and mentioned how he was the one who asked Salman to seek an apology. Salim Khan explained, “After the fight, the next morning when I was having my tea, he came to me and told me about the incident. I asked him if he realised it was his mistake, and he admitted that he was at fault and blamed alcohol for the fight. I advised him to pick up the call and apologise to Subhash, and he did it.”

Meanwhile, on April 14, two assailants opened fire at Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence, and post that, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi took responsibility for it. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Reporter's Guarantee | Uddhav Thackeray Discusses Mumbai Elections, Ram Temple, and Congress Alliance
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | Maharashtra’s CM Eknath Shinde Talks Farmer Issues and Elections
  3. 'No Minister Dreams, I Live In Reality': Chirag Paswan On Possible Cabinet Berth
  4. Three-Day Elephant Population Estimation Exercise In Karnataka To Begin On May 23
  5. Day In Pics: May 20, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Courteney Cox Reveals Feeling Late 'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry's Presence In Her Life
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Casts His Vote With Gauri, Suhana And Aryan; AbRam Accompanies Them
  3. Salim Khan On Defending Son Salman Khan: Don’t Approve Of Some Things That He Does
  4. 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Has THIS To Say About Abdu Rozik's Engagement
  5. 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Randeep Hooda Starrer
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  2. Copa America 2024: Brazil Replace Injured Ederson In Squad, Add Three More Players
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. EPL: Arsenal Win Match Against Everton, But Lose Title Race To Manchester City - In Pics
  5. 100 Days To Paralympics: Paris Organisers Launch Campaign To Boost Ticket Sales
World News
  1. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  2. ICC Prosecutor Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli And Hamas Leaders, Including Netanyahu
  3. Fossils Discovered In Colorado Might Be Ancestors Of Dogs, Pigs And Deer!
  4. NYC-Dublin Portal Reopens With These New Changes After Temporary Shutdown Due To 'Inappropriate Behavior'
  5. Uber, Lyft Drivers Get 20% Pay Raise, Strong Insurance In Minnesota
Latest Stories
  1. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  2. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  5. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  6. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  7. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Over 47% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; More Than 1000 Complaints From Parties In Bengal
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide