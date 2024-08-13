Art & Entertainment

Javed Akhtar Announces New Collaboration With Salim Khan After Four Decades: Will Write One More Film Together

Javed Akhtar said he and Salim Khan are considering writing one more film together.

Salim-Javeds partnership as writers to be back
Javed Akhtar announces comeback with Salim Khan after four decades Photo: Instagram/Prime Video
info_icon

The powerful and the most influential writers of the 70s- Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, known for writing blockbuster films like 'Sholay', 'Deewar', 'Zanjeer' and 'Don', among others parted ways while they were working on the script of 'Mr India'. The Anil Kapoor starrer was their last collaboration. Together they wrote 24 films, out of which 22 were blockbusters. The writer duo might return as writing partners after four decades of parting ways. Today, at the trailer launch event of their docuseries, 'Angry Young Men', Javed Akhtar said he and Salim Khan are considering writing one more film together. 

Javed Akhtar said, “We are going to write (the script) now. I have spoken to Salim, ek picture hum aur likh de (let us write one more film together). Uss zamane mein bhi humari price zyada thi, iss zamane mein toh bohot bhi zyada hogi. Woh dekh lijiyega (We used to charge a lot back then, we will charge even more now. Do consider that).”

Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar's 'Angry Young Men' trailer - Instagram/Prime Video
'Angry Young Men' Trailer: Discover The Story Of 'Bold, Daring, And Revolutionary' Salim-Javed

BY Garima Das

Salim-Javed is known for revolutionising Hindi cinema in the 1970s. 'Angry Young Men' will explore their timeless legacy as legendary screenwriters and their partnership and why they ended it.

Earlier, in an interview with BBC News Hindi, Javed recalled why they stopped working together. The lyricist said that during their struggling days, they were like one team and had no friends. They used to spend 15-16 hours with each other. But as they became successful, new people came into their lives and their friend's circle got separated. The mental rapport they shared broke and the duo could no longer work as a team.

Javed and Salim were the highest paid screenwriters of the 70s. They were the one who created the 'angry young man' archetype which we witnessed in many Amitabh Bachchan films from the 1970s and 1980s.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. James Anderson Eyes Competitive Return To White-Ball Cricket Post Retirement
  2. Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament: Shreyas Iyer To Play Solitary Game For Mumbai
  3. BGT: Ponting Predicts 3-1 Series Win To Pat Cummins' AUS Against Rohit Sharma's IND
  4. Rohit Sharma Was A Fantastic Leader, Privileged To Work With Him, Says Rahul Dravid
  5. West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
Football News
  1. EPL Transfers: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Completes West Ham United Switch From Manchester United
  2. MLS Transfers: Dean Smith Wanted Jamie Vardy Reunion At Charlotte FC
  3. West Ham United: Max Kilman Eyeing England Recognition Following Hammers Switch
  4. English Premier League 2024/25: Manchester City Still Favourites For The PL Title, Claims Kyle Walker
  5. Real Madrid Vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kylian Mbappe In Action On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  2. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  3. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
  4. Canadian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Downs Andrey Rublev To Clinch ATP 1000 Title - Data Debrief
  5. National Bank Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Second Straight Title
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'
  2. Lanka Dahan And From Earth To Earth In Mithila Painting: Bihar Museum Exhibition | Vaidehi Sita
  3. Mumbai: Man Dies As Minor Boy Brutally Attacks Him With Sword; Case Filed Against 5
  4. Hindenburg-Adani Row: Congress Calls For Nationwide Protests On Aug 22 Demanding Madhabi Buch's Resignation From SEBI, JPC Probe
  5. Delhi I-Day Flag Hoisting: LG Nominates AAP's Kailash Gahlot To Hoist Tricolour Amid Row Over Atishi
Entertainment News
  1. 'KBC 16': Here's The 'Mahabharat' Question That Made The First Contestant Lose Rs 25 Lakh On Amitabh Bachchan Show
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Trailer: Discover The Story Of 'Bold, Daring, And Revolutionary' Salim-Javed
  3. 'Thangalaan' And 'Kanguva' Release In Trouble: Madras HC Orders Studio Green To Pay Rs 1 Crore For Each Film; Here's Why
  4. 'Kottukkali' Trailer Review: Anna Ben Is Possessed By A Spirit In This Soori Starrer
  5. Netizens React With Joy As AbRam Khan Lends His Voice To 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Hindi Version
US News
  1. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Polluting Texas Waters. What This Means For Future Space Missions
  2. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
  3. 'More Oceanfront Property...': See What Trump Said About Climate Change During His Chat with Musk
  4. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  5. US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter
World News
  1. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Polluting Texas Waters. What This Means For Future Space Missions
  2. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
  3. Bangladesh Violence: Murder Case Filed Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina
  4. Bangladesh After Hasina: Political Shifts, Yunus’ Leadership, And The Surge In Attacks On Minorities
  5. UNSC 'Ill-Equipped' For Changing World: Appeal Made For UN Reform, Permanent Seats For Africa, India
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone