The powerful and the most influential writers of the 70s- Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, known for writing blockbuster films like 'Sholay', 'Deewar', 'Zanjeer' and 'Don', among others parted ways while they were working on the script of 'Mr India'. The Anil Kapoor starrer was their last collaboration. Together they wrote 24 films, out of which 22 were blockbusters. The writer duo might return as writing partners after four decades of parting ways. Today, at the trailer launch event of their docuseries, 'Angry Young Men', Javed Akhtar said he and Salim Khan are considering writing one more film together.

