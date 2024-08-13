Art & Entertainment

'Angry Young Men' Trailer: Discover The Story Of 'Bold, Daring, And Revolutionary' Salim-Javed

'Angry Young Men', based on the lives and career of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, will premiere on Prime Video on August 20.

Salim Khan-Javed Akhtars Angry Young Men trailer
Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar's 'Angry Young Men' trailer Photo: Instagram/Prime Video
info_icon

The much-awaited trailer of 'Angry Young Men', a three-part documentary series on the writer duo, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, was unveiled today, August 13. The trailer launch was attended by Salim and Javed's family members including Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Sohail Khan, among others. The docuseries delves into the lives of Salim-Javed, their writings, how they rose to fame to ending their partnership. The trailer has interviews of the visionary writers, Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Yash, Amitabh Bachchan, and other prominent personalities.

The trailer of 'Angry Young Men' begins with an interview of Salman where he says of being ''nervous'' as he talks about his father. Zoya claimed Salim Khan and her father worked on 24 films together, out of which 22 were blockbusters. She said, "It hasn't happened before, and I don't think it will happen again''. Salim said that after watching the docuseries, he should receive a call from Hollywood. Hrithik said whoever has grown up watching films written by Salim-Javed "carries a little bit of Salim-Javed in their blood."

Watch 'Angry Young Men' trailer here.

Javed's wife, Shabana Azmi, said that some people questioned, "What do they think about themselves?" and she was also among those. Jaya Bachchan called them "brats." Javed's first wife Honey Irani claimed that they were "not humble."

Karan Johar said Salim-Javed's writings had the power that they could demand more money than the lead actors.

Salim-Javed also fought for their names in the credit. They ended their partnership after delivering several hit scripts. The entire nation was shocked when they parted ways. Towards the end of the trailer, 'KGF' star Yash also makes an appearance as he speaks about the prolific writers. ''Them being together was altogether a different story,'' says Amitabh Bachchan.

'Angry Young Men' is produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby. Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti are the executive producers. The series marks the directorial debut of Namrata Rao. It will premiere on August 20, on Prime Video.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament: Shreyas Iyer To Play Solitary Game For Mumbai
  2. BGT: Ponting Predicts 3-1 Series Win To Pat Cummins' AUS Against Rohit Sharma's IND
  3. Rohit Sharma Was A Fantastic Leader, Privileged To Work With Him, Says Rahul Dravid
  4. West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
  5. ECB, Cricket Scotland In Talks Over Team GB For Los Angeles Olympics 2028
Football News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kylian Mbappe In Action On TV And Online
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Watch Out For These Five Players In The Upcoming Season
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Premier League: Guardiola Reveals Grealish 'Blow' But Hopes Man City Winger Could Face Chelsea
  5. EFL Championship: Scott Parker Hails 'Big Result' As Burnley Trounce Luton Town
Tennis News
  1. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
  2. Canadian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Downs Andrey Rublev To Clinch ATP 1000 Title - Data Debrief
  3. National Bank Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Second Straight Title
  4. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  5. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Murder: Cal HC Hands Over Case To CBI; Raps Bengal Govt, Police, Urges Protesting Doctors To Call Off Ceasework | Top Points
  2. Bihar Policewoman Killed By Husband Over Suspicion Of Affair; He Murdered His Kids, Mother Too
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'
  4. Amid Rise In Student Suicides In Rajasthan, Government Drafts New Bill To Regulate Coaching Centres
  5. Rajasthan: Husband Drags Wife With Bike For Wanting To Visit Sister | On Cam
Entertainment News
  1. 'KBC 16': Here's The 'Mahabharat' Question That Made The First Contestant Lose Rs 25 Lakh On Amitabh Bachchan Show
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Trailer: Discover The Story Of 'Bold, Daring, And Revolutionary' Salim-Javed
  3. 'Thangalaan' And 'Kanguva' Release In Trouble: Madras HC Orders Studio Green To Pay Rs 1 Crore For Each Film; Here's Why
  4. 'Kottukkali' Trailer Review: Anna Ben Is Possessed By A Spirit In This Soori Starrer
  5. Netizens React With Joy As AbRam Khan Lends His Voice To 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Hindi Version
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
  2. 'More Oceanfront Property...': See What Trump Said About Climate Change During His Chat with Musk
  3. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  4. US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter
  5. 'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
  2. Bangladesh Violence: Murder Case Filed Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina
  3. Bangladesh After Hasina: Political Shifts, Yunus’ Leadership, And The Surge In Attacks On Minorities
  4. UNSC 'Ill-Equipped' For Changing World: Appeal Made For UN Reform, Permanent Seats For Africa, India
  5. 'More Oceanfront Property...': See What Trump Said About Climate Change During His Chat with Musk
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone