'Angry Young Men' Trailer: Discover The Story Of 'Bold, Daring, And Revolutionary' Salim-Javed

The much-awaited trailer of 'Angry Young Men', a three-part documentary series on the writer duo, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, was unveiled today, August 13. The trailer launch was attended by Salim and Javed's family members including Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Sohail Khan, among others. The docuseries delves into the lives of Salim-Javed, their writings, how they rose to fame to ending their partnership. The trailer has interviews of the visionary writers, Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Yash, Amitabh Bachchan, and other prominent personalities.
The trailer of 'Angry Young Men' begins with an interview of Salman where he says of being ''nervous'' as he talks about his father. Zoya claimed Salim Khan and her father worked on 24 films together, out of which 22 were blockbusters. She said, "It hasn't happened before, and I don't think it will happen again''. Salim said that after watching the docuseries, he should receive a call from Hollywood. Hrithik said whoever has grown up watching films written by Salim-Javed "carries a little bit of Salim-Javed in their blood."
Watch 'Angry Young Men' trailer here.
Javed's wife, Shabana Azmi, said that some people questioned, "What do they think about themselves?" and she was also among those. Jaya Bachchan called them "brats." Javed's first wife Honey Irani claimed that they were "not humble."
Karan Johar said Salim-Javed's writings had the power that they could demand more money than the lead actors.
Salim-Javed also fought for their names in the credit. They ended their partnership after delivering several hit scripts. The entire nation was shocked when they parted ways. Towards the end of the trailer, 'KGF' star Yash also makes an appearance as he speaks about the prolific writers. ''Them being together was altogether a different story,'' says Amitabh Bachchan.
'Angry Young Men' is produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby. Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti are the executive producers. The series marks the directorial debut of Namrata Rao. It will premiere on August 20, on Prime Video.