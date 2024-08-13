'Angry Young Men' Trailer: Discover The Story Of 'Bold, Daring, And Revolutionary' Salim-Javed

The trailer of 'Angry Young Men' begins with an interview of Salman where he says of being ''nervous'' as he talks about his father. Zoya claimed Salim Khan and her father worked on 24 films together, out of which 22 were blockbusters. She said, "It hasn't happened before, and I don't think it will happen again''. Salim said that after watching the docuseries, he should receive a call from Hollywood. Hrithik said whoever has grown up watching films written by Salim-Javed "carries a little bit of Salim-Javed in their blood."