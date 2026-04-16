Good Omens Finale Trailer Teases Crowley, Aziraphale’s Last Stand

Summary of this article
Good Omens finale trailer highlights emotional rift between Crowley and Aziraphale.
Season 3 finale centres on Second Coming and universe-threatening cosmic stakes.
90-minute final episode to stream globally on Prime Video platform.
Good Omens finale trailer has arrived, offering a glimpse into the final chapter of the beloved fantasy series. As the story heads toward its conclusion, the focus shifts from spectacle to something more intimate: a relationship that has stretched across millennia, now pushed to its breaking point.
Good Omens finale trailer: A fractured bond amid the Second Coming
Picking up from where season two left off, the finale centres on the emotional fallout between Aziraphale and Crowley. Their long-standing partnership was disrupted when Aziraphale chose to return to Heaven, leaving Crowley behind.
Now elevated to the role of Supreme Archangel, Aziraphale is burdened with overseeing the Second Coming. The responsibility is shown weighing heavily on him, especially as tensions begin to surface among the other angels. Meanwhile, Crowley is seen at his lowest, wandering through Soho, still grappling with heartbreak and loss
Final episode stakes rise for Prime Video’s fantasy drama
The narrative builds toward a larger confrontation, but the core remains deeply personal. As threats emerge from both Heaven and Hell, the two must face not just external dangers, but the unresolved fractures in their own relationship. The question that lingers is simple yet powerful: can they repair what has been broken in time to save the world?
The finale brings back Michael Sheen and David Tennant in their iconic roles, alongside returning cast members including Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo and Derek Jacobi. The episode is directed by Rachel Talalay, with production backed by Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios Comedy and Narrativia.