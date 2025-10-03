Sarah Mullally Becomes First Woman Archbishop of Canterbury in 1,400 Years

Sarah Mullally, 63, has been appointed the first woman to lead the Church of England since its founding in 597.
She pledged to address internal rifts over women, LGBTQ rights, and the church’s handling of abuse cases.
In her first remarks, Mullally condemned antisemitism, opposed assisted dying legislation, and vowed to be a unifying shepherd.
For the first time in 1,400 years, a woman has been selected as the Archbishop of Canterbury. Bishop of London Sarah Mullally was announced on Friday to be the next spiritual head of the Church of England.
The 63-year-old Mullally, a former chief nursing officer for England, will have to deal with several difficult issues, including disagreements on the treatment of women and LGBTQ individuals within the Church.
According to AP, she will also have to confront concerns that church leaders haven’t done enough to stamp out the sexual abuse scandals that have dogged the church for more than a decade.
For a church that ordained its first female priests in 1994 and its first female bishop in 2015, Mullally's appointment as Archbishop of Canterbury-designate is a significant turning point.
She follows 105 men who have held the role since St. Augustine became the first Archbishop of Canterbury in the year 597.
Speaking at a lectern at Canterbury Cathedral, Mullally began her opening comments with a prayer and discussed the hope she saw despite the church's problems and the uncertain times the world was going through, AP reported.
She stated that following Christ and sharing his message is her primary calling. However, she also spoke about some of the major issues facing the country, such as the "horrific violence" of Thursday's synagogue attack in Manchester on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, the debate over a bill in Parliament to legalise assisted dying, which she opposes, and migration, which has caused political divisions.
“We are witnessing hatred that rises through fractures across our communities,” Mullally said. “I know that the God who is with us draws near to those who suffer. We then, as a church, have a responsibility to be a people who stand with the Jewish community against antisemitism in all its forms. Hatred and racism of any kind cannot be allowed to tear us apart.”
She noted her place in making church history and thanked the women who had come before her, saying she intends to be a shepherd in the church to enable the faith and practices of others.
“I will not always get things right,” she said. “But I’m encouraged by the psalmist who tells us that ‘Though you stumble, you shall not fall headlong, for the Lord holds you fast by your hand.’ I trust in the truth of those words for me, for you, for the Church of England, for the nation.”
Welcoming the appointment of Mullally, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “The Church of England is of profound importance to this country,” Starmer said. “Its churches, cathedrals, schools and charities are part of the fabric of our communities. The Archbishop of Canterbury will play a key role in our national life.”