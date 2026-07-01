CJP Protest Day 12: Wangchuk Says Stable but Tired; AISA Flags Health Concerns of Fasting Students

P PTI Published at: 1 July 2026 3:21 pm

The protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar entered its 12th day on Wednesday, with activist Sonam Wangchuk continuing his hunger strike for the fourth day, saying he was feeling fine though slightly tired, while students associated with the All India Students' Association (AISA) reported health concerns among those on an indefinite fast

P PTI Published at: 1 July 2026 3:21 pm

CJP Protest Day 12: Wangchuk Says Stable but Tired; AISA Flags Health Concerns of Fasting Students