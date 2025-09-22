Marseille 1-0 PSG Live Score, Ligue 1: Aguerd Puts OM Ahead In Fifth Minute

Marseille Vs PSG Live Score, Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain blanked Atalanta in their opener. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the Ligue 1 2025-26, matchday 5 clash between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France on Monday (September 22, 2025). This is the 110th iteration of the heated 'Le Classique' rivalry, and was initially set for Sunday before being suspended because heavy rains hit the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region. PSG enter the match on the back of four straight league wins and a 4-0 thrashing of Atalanta in their Champions League 2025-26 opener. The hosts, on the other hand, have started their campaign inconsistently as wins over Paris FC and Lorient were countered by defeats to Lens and Monaco. Track the live football scores and updates from the French league match.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Sept 2025, 11:35:12 pm IST Marseille Vs PSG Live Score, Ligue 1: Kick-Off! Play gets underway at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille. And we have an early goal from the hosts! Marseille defender Nayef Aguerd heads it in after PSG goalie Lucas Chevalier's attempted punch-clear to a corner kick falls in the way of Mason Greenwood, who crosses it to Aguerd in the fifth minute. Quite an early statement from Les Phoceens.

22 Sept 2025, 11:15:09 pm IST Marseille Vs PSG Live Score, Ligue 1: OM Starting XI And this is how Olympique de Marseille shape up for the match, which will kick off in 15 minutes time: 👥 🅒🅞🅜🅟🅞 ⚔️ #OMPSG



Voici le 𝗫𝗜 𝗱𝗲 𝗱𝗲́𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁 de Roberto De Zerbi 🇮🇹 pour ce 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞 💪 pic.twitter.com/bmHNyGUiIh — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) September 22, 2025

22 Sept 2025, 11:10:45 pm IST Marseille Vs PSG Live Score, Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain Starting XI This is how PSG line up for the eagerly awaited away clash with Marseille: The XI tonight 👊#OMPSG pic.twitter.com/yznnLkT2m9 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 22, 2025

22 Sept 2025, 10:41:48 pm IST Marseille Vs PSG Live Score, Ligue 1: Head-To-Head Record In 62 Ligue 1 meetings since Paris Saint-Germain's Qatari takeover in 2011, the capital club have won 38 matches, Marseille have claimed 13 victories, and 11 encounters have ended in draws. PSG are unbeaten in their last 12 league visits to the Velodrome, recording nine wins and three draws during this period.

22 Sept 2025, 10:24:29 pm IST Marseille Vs PSG Live Score, Ligue 1: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 11:30pm IST. The Marseille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2025-26 match will not be live-streamed or televised in India as the French league has no official broadcasters in the country. In France, fans can watch the Le Classique match live on Molotov, Amazon Prime Video, and Ligue 1+.