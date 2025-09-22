Marseille Vs PSG Live Streaming, Ligue 1: Preview, Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch Le Classique

Olympique Marseille will face Paris Saint-Germain in a Matchday 5 fixture of Ligue 1 2025-26. Know all about Le Classique, including preview, head-to-head records, and live streaming details

Marseille Vs PSG Live Streaming, Ligue 1 2025-26 preview head-to-head
Marseille's Timothy Weah, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Marseille host PSG in the 110th 'Le Classique' on September 22

  • Marseille struggle in Ligue 1, currently eighth in standings

  • PSG leads Ligue 1, unbeaten with a strong attack

Olympique de Marseille will host Paris Saint-Germain in a Ligue 1 2025-26 fixture at the Stade Velodrome on Monday, September 22. This will be the 110th 'Le Classique', a match long considered the most heated rivalry in French football. Marseille enter the match eighth in the Ligue 1 standings with six points from four games, while PSG sit at the summit after a perfect start to their title defence.

Marseille's match against PSG, initially set for Sunday, was suspended hours before kick-off because heavy rains hit the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region. Roberto De Zerbi’s side have started their campaign inconsistently. Wins over Paris FC and Lorient were countered by defeats to Lens and Monaco.

Their midweek UEFA Champions League performance also disappointed. Marseille lost 2-1 to Real Madrid, despite scoring first. De Zerbi’s period at the helm shows promise but also defensive fragility, which will worry the team before they face PSG’s relentless attack.

Meanwhile, PSG have found their rhythm under Luis Enrique. They comprehensively beat Atalanta 4-0 in their Champions League opener. This result extends a strong run of form for the French champions, who have scored 10 goals and conceded just three in their first four league matches.

Marseille Vs PSG Head-To-Head

In 62 Ligue 1 meetings since PSG's Qatari takeover in 2011, the capital club have won 38 matches, Marseille have claimed 13 victories, and 11 encounters have ended in draws. PSG are unbeaten in their last 12 league visits to the Velodrome, recording nine wins and three draws during this period.

Marseille’s last home league victory over PSG was a 3-0 result nearly 14 years ago. PSG have not lost at the Velodrome in Ligue 1 since 2011.

Marseille will hope their home record gives them an edge. They have won nine of their last ten Ligue 1 games at the Velodrome. However, their recent record against PSG has been poor. The Parisians have won each of the last nine league encounters between the two sides. This includes a 3-0 victory in Marseille last season.

Marseille Vs PSG, Ligue 1 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Marseille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2025-26 match being played?

The Marseille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2025-26 match will be played on Monday, September 22, 2025, at the Stade Velodrome. The kick-off is scheduled for 11:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the Marseille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2025-26 match live in India?

The Marseille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2025-26 match will not be live-streamed or televised in India as the French league has no official broadcasters in the country. In France, fans can watch the Le Classique match live on Molotov, Amazon Prime Video, and Ligue 1+.

Published At:
