Marseille's Timothy Weah, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Marseille's Timothy Weah, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez