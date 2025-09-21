Ligue 1 2025-26: Why Has Le Classique Between Marseille And PSG Been Postponed For Monday?

The match was scheduled to take place at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, but has now been called off due to adverse weather conditions

PSG have opened their Ligue 1 title defence with four straight wins

Roberto De Zerbi's Marseille have endured an inconsistent start to the campaign

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) subsequently announced the game would be played on Monday

Paris Saint-Germain's scheduled trip to face fierce rivals Marseille at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday has been pushed back to Monday, due to storm warnings in southern France.

PSG have opened their Ligue 1 title defence with four straight wins and were due to put that perfect record on the line in Le Classique.

Roberto De Zerbi's Marseille, meanwhile, have endured an inconsistent start to the campaign, recording two wins and two defeats, with both those losses coming via late goals against Rennes and Lyon.

But Sunday's game was pushed back less than seven hours before the original kick-off time, due to a severe weather warning covering the Bouches-du-Rhone region.

There is an orange warning in place for rain, flooding and thunderstorms across the region, with up to 120mm of rain expected in some areas.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) subsequently announced the game would be played on Monday, kicking off at 8pm local time.

Monday's game will be the 110th meeting between Marseille and PSG in all competitions, with the Parisiens boasting 52 wins in those matches (23 draws, 34 defeats).

Marseille are winless in their last 12 home games against PSG in Ligue 1 (three draws, nine losses), their worst-ever such run against a single opponent.

Marseille have also not scored at the Velodrome against their rivals in their last six league meetings, which is also their longest streak against a single club.

