Marseille 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1: Aguerd Pounces On Chevalier Blunder To Win Le Classique

Nayef Aguerd heads home winner in fifth minute
Marseille hand Paris Saint-Germain first league loss of season
Hosts end 12-game winless run at home in the league against PSG
Nayef Aguerd's early goal proved decisive as Marseille held on to beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in a rearranged Classique.
The Ligue 1 season's first heavyweight clash between the great rivals had been due to take place on Sunday, but was postponed due to inclement weather in southern France.
Marseille reportedly refused to agree to play the game later in the week, which would have enabled PSG's squad to attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony.
And rather than being able to collect his award for being named as the best men's coach, Luis Enrique instead watched on as his all-conquering team slipped to their first defeat of the season.
Aguerd headed home in the fifth minute at Stade Velodrome, capitalising on a blunder from PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, whose predecessor, Gianluigi Donnarumma, won the Yashin Trophy in Paris.
Amine Gouiri struck the crossbar and Emerson saw a goal disallowed as Marseille pushed for a second before the break, though the second half was dominated by PSG.
Geronimo Rulli tipped a low Achraf Hakimi drive wide, while Goncalo Ramos headed over just after the hour.
Marseille wanted a penalty when Illia Zabarnyi barged Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang over in the area, but there was nothing doing for the referee, before Vitinha audaciously attempted to lob Rulli from distance as the hosts ended a 12-game winless run at home in the league against PSG, though coach Roberto De Zerbi did see red late on.
Data Debrief: Velodrome gets its Classique moment
This win at the Velodrome has been a long time coming. Marseille also snapped a six-game streak of failing to find the net against PSG at home in Ligue 1.
Perhaps disrupted by the postponement and subsequent rearrangement of this fixture, PSG were all at sea in the first half. In fact, they had only two touches in Marseille's penalty area in the opening period, which is their lowest tally in the first half of a Ligue 1 game since May 2016.
They upped the pressure after the interval, finishing with 12 shots, but 0.63 expected goals (xG) shows their chances were far from clear cut, as they failed to find a net in a top-flight away game for the first time since last December.
Marseille, meanwhile, have now won their last seven home games in Ligue 1, which is their longest such run since the 2014-15 season, while they have kept back-to-back clean sheets in the competition for the first time since December 2023.