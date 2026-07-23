Tripura CM Welcomes PM's Announcement to Form Fast-Track Courts in Paper Leak Cases

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of establishing fast-track courts for speedy disposal and stringent punishment against those involved in paper leak cases.
Earlier in the day, Modi in a message on X said that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.
"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! This is our top priority. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," Modi said in a post on X.
The prime minister also said that he has directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps on the issue of paper leaks.
Saha, in a Facebook post, said, "The move reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to safeguard the hard work, merit, and future of the country's youth. It aims to ensure swift, stringent, and uncompromising justice against those involved in examination malpractices".
The Tripura CM said the decision sends a strong message to individuals attempting to undermine the aspirations of young students through question paper leaks and will face strict legal action.
The chief minister stated the establishment of fast-track courts is expected to strengthen transparency, fairness and public confidence in the country's recruitment and competitive examination system.
"The move is also expected to instil renewed confidence among millions of students preparing for various competitive examinations, reinforcing the government's resolve to uphold the integrity of the examination process," he said.