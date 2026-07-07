Two Get 3-year RI for Using Forged Disability Certificates to Obtain Govt Job in Latur

Chief Judicial Magistrate MN Chavan convicted the two accused, Shriram Dnyaneshwar Patil and Dnyaneshwar Vasantrao Dodatalle, on July 4 and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on them.
The Shivajinagar police had registered a case against the two accused on February 23, 2008, based on a complaint filed by then block development officer of the panchayat samiti.
During the investigation, it was found that the accused had submitted forged disability certificates along with their applications to mislead the authorities and obtain an appointment as gram sevaks.
The police subsequently filed a chargesheet before the court.
The court relied on the testimonies of the complainant, two Zilla Parishad officials, the then civil surgeon, and the investigation officer. Evidence established that the disability certificates submitted by the accused had never been issued by the civil surgeon's office, conclusively proving that the documents were forged, a police release on Monday said.