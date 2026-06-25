Stalin Hits Back At Vijay's 'Where Is Your Father?' Remark, Says His Work Lives On Through Welfare Schemes

Stalin responded to Vijay's "Where is your father?" remark, saying he remains connected to people through his work and welfare schemes.
He criticised the current government over power cuts and the alleged delay in releasing water for Delta farmers.
Stalin said the DMK would evaluate growing calls within the party to contest elections without alliances.
DMK chief M K Stalin on Thursday hit back at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over his recent "Where is your father?" remark directed at his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, saying there was no need to look for him in the Assembly because he remained present among the people and through the welfare schemes introduced during his tenure.
The remarks were a response to comments made by Vijay in the Assembly, where the Chief Minister questioned Stalin's whereabouts. The reference was to Stalin not being a member of the House after losing the 23 May Assembly election. According to PTI, Stalin addressed the issue while speaking at the marriage function of a DMK functionary's family member.
Speaking at the event, Stalin said his role in public life was not dependent on being a member of the legislature.
"Do not search for the father there; he is etched in the hearts of the people," Stalin said. "Whether I am in the Assembly or not, I am in the people's forum. I have been in politics for 60 years and have always been with the people".
"There is no need to search for me. Look at the signatures on the files. You will find Stalin's signature on the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, the Pudhumai Penn scheme, and the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme," he said, asserting, "As long as the Magalir Urimai scheme exists, this Stalin is the Chief Minister."
PTI reported, Stalin also criticised the current government over power cuts and the alleged delay in releasing water for Delta farmers.
He contrasted this with his own five-year tenure, saying his government had released water from the Mettur dam on schedule every year.
The former chief minister also addressed comments made earlier by DMK MP A Raja on the party's alliance strategy. According to PTI, Raja had argued that the DMK no longer required alliances to contest elections.
Stalin said he would evaluate Raja's view, while recalling the approach of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.
Referring to recent strains within the DMK-led alliance and the departure of some partners, Stalin said Karunanidhi had always worked to preserve alliances and that he intended to do the same.
Pointing out that Karunanidhi always kept alliances safe, Stalin affirmed that he would not let go of any alliance. "But if partners leave on their own, I cannot say anything. Today, people are saying that alliances are not needed at all. We will definitely consider that," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)