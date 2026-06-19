Bengal CM, Ayush Minister Flag Off 'Run for Yoga' in kolkata

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday jointly flagged off 'Run for Yoga' here ahead of the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21.
Along with hundreds of people, Adhikari and Jadhav participated in the nearly 2-km run from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters to the Writers' Buildings in the central part of the city.
The event was one of the 11 'Yoga Runs' organised across Kolkata to promote awareness about fitness and healthy living.
West Bengal is hosting the national-level International Day of Yoga celebrations this year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to lead the event at Red Road here. The theme for this year's observance is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health".
Adhikari participated in the run along with Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav and several state ministers.
State Sports Minister Indranil Khan, Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul, Industry Minister Tapas Roy, tennis player Leander Paes, and senior officials of the state government and the KMC were present on the occasion.
"Ahead of the 12th #InternationalDayofYoga2026, jointly flagged off the "Daud Se Dhyan 2026" Marathon in Kolkata from Kolkata Municipal Corporation to Writers’ Building, alongside the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Shri @SuvenduWBJi," Jadhav said on X.
Organised under the 'Swachhata Se Swagat Programme', the programme beautifully blends health, cleanliness, and civic responsibility, he said.
The Union minister also participated in a yoga session after the run, along with Paes and other dignitaries.
Addressing the gathering, Adhikari thanked all for active participation and said yoga has emerged as a global movement promoting physical fitness, mental well-being and a healthy lifestyle.
He urged people to incorporate yoga into their daily routine.
"City of Joy runs for fitness and wellness. Ahead of the 12th International Day of Yoga 2026, this morning, I flagged off the "CITY OF JOY – Daud Se Dhyan 2026" Marathon in Kolkata. This wonderful initiative brings together the core values of health, cleanliness, civic responsibility, and overall well-being," the CM said on X.
It was truly inspiring to see the immense energy and enthusiastic participation of the citizens, he said.
Similar 'Yoga Runs' were held simultaneously at 10 other locations across the city, making it a large-scale mobilisation exercise ahead of the June 21 event.
The state government has organised a series of activities, including yoga camps, awareness drives and cleanliness campaigns, in the run-up to the programme.