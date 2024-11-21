National

'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row

Referring to the report quoting an unnamed official, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said such "ludicrous statements" should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (L) with PM Narendra Modi (R)
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (L) with PM Narendra Modi (R) Photo: AP
info_icon

Amid the ongoing diplomatic crisis between the two nations, India on Wednesday strongly dismissed a new Canadian media report as a "smear campaign" claiming that the Indian prime minister was aware of the alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

Responding to the allegation, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said such "ludicrous statements" should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.

ALSO READ | Nijjar Killing: PM Trudeau Confirms Presence Of Khalistanis in Canada, Says Not All Hindus Back Modi

"We do not normally comment on media reports. However, such ludicrous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve," he said while adding, "Smear campaigns like this only further damage our already strained ties."

What did the report say?

Citing inputs from a senior national security official, the report by Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail claimed that the Indian prime minister, the national security advisor, and the external affairs minister were also in the loop of the Nijjar killing plot.

The diplomatic ties between India and Canada further nosedived last month following Canada linking Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and some other diplomats to the murder.

On October 16, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who sat before the Commission of Inquiry over the ongoing investigation, admitted that Canada only had "only intelligence, not evidence" regarding India's involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Nijjar, a wanted pro-Khalistani terrorist, was killed outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023.

ALSO READ | Deliberate Leaking Of Info To US Paper & Amit Shah's Alleged Key Role

"Canada asked India to cooperate. Their (India) ask was for proof. We asked for Indian security agencies to investigate further and cooperate with us. Because at that point what we (Canada) had was intelligence," Trudeau said.

"At that point, it was primarily intelligence and not hard evidentiary proof. So we said, let's work together and look into your security services and maybe we can get that out," he said while testifying before the country's Foreign Interference Commission.

Trudeau confirms presence of Khalistanis in Canada

On November 4, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the first time admitted to the presence of Khaslistani supporters in the country while also asserting they do not represent the entire Sikh community in Canada.

Trudeau's remark came during a Diwali event at Ottawa’s Parliament Hill. The event was reportedly organised by Cabinet Ministers Anita Anand and Gary Anandasangaree.

In his address, the Trudeau also iterated that there are Hindu supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Canada, but similarly they also do not represent the Hindu community as a whole in Canada.

"There are many supporters of Khalistan in Canada, but they do not represent the Sikh Community as a whole. There are supporters of the Modi government in Canada, but they do not represent all Hindu Canadians as a whole," Trudeau said in his address to the Indian community during Diwali celebrations at Ottawa's Parliament Hill.

India-Canada diplomatic feud

Accusing them of being a part of the Indian government's 'campaign of violence', the Trudeau-led Canadian government on October 14 expelled six Indian diplomats. In a befitting response, India also followed the same path and expelled six Canadian diplomats.

India had also summoned Canada's Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheeler and said that the "baseless targeting" of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable. 

Responding to Canada's accusations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has repeatedly said the Canadian government did not share any evidence of India's involvement in Nijjar's killing despite repeated requests.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Perth
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. Harris Shield Tournament: 15-Year-Old Ayush Shinde Smashes Unbeaten 419 To Enter Record Books
  4. India In Australia 2024-25: WACA Curator Doesn't Expect Perth Pitch To Develop 'Snake Cracks'
  5. IPL 2025 Auction: Days Ahead Of Bidding, Ex-Supreme Court Judge Compares It To Gambling
Football News
  1. Club World Cup 2025: Costa Rica's Liga Deportiva Alajuelense Threaten FIFA With Legal Action
  2. Rodrigo Bentancur Ban: Tottenham Hotspur Launch An Appeal To The English FA
  3. UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea Into Quarter-Finals With Two Games To Spare
  4. Everton Vs Brentford, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players
  5. UWCL Wrap: Real Madrid Close In On Quarter-Finals As Hat-Trick Hero Alexandra Popp Stars For Wolfsburg
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  2. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%
  2. A Young Girl's Brutal Murder, And An 18-Year Perseverance For Justice
  3. The Ebb And Flow Of Marathi 'Asmita' In Maharashtra Politics
  4. Modi In Guyana: PM Proposes 7 'Key Pillars' To Strengthen Ties Between India, CARICOM
  5. Eknath Shinde: In The Age Of Betrayal
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  3. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  4. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  5. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. Climate Change Sceptics In Trump's Cabinet: Should The World Be Concerned?
  2. Brazil's Lula Welcomes China's Xi For State Visit As Ties Between Countries Strengthen
  3. Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Gets Bail In Toshakhana Case
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. Assembly Elections, New Phase Of Ukraine War And More | November 20 News Wrap
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voting Concludes With Turnout Of 58.22%
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Highlights: Over 68 % Voter Turnout In Phase 2
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024: Voting Concludes Across 4 States; Check Final Voter Turnout
  4. Daily Horoscope, November 20, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  6. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  7. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  8. In This Thane Constituency, It Is Bhakt Versus Blood