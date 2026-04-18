NBA Playoffs Are Here, And LeBron James Vs Kevin Durant Rivalry All Set To Enthral The World - Read Preview

Houston Rockets' Kevin Durant (7) high-fives Reed Sheppard (15) after Sheppard's 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren

Houston Rockets' Kevin Durant (7) high-fives Reed Sheppard (15) after Sheppard's 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren