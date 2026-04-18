NBA Playoffs Are Here, And LeBron James Vs Kevin Durant Rivalry All Set To Enthral The World - Read Preview

As the NBA 2026 playoffs commence on April 18, Kevin Durant and LeBron James gear up for the epic clash between Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers, where they will meet for first time after 2012 in playoffs

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Houston Rockets NBA basketball-Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets' Kevin Durant (7) high-fives Reed Sheppard (15) after Sheppard's 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, in Houston. | Photo: AP/Karen Warren
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • LeBron James and Kevin Durant will clash with each other in NBA playoffs

  • James will be representing Los Angeles Lakers while Kevin Durant will be in charge of Houston Rockets

  • This is the first time they will face each other in playoffs since 2012

LeBron James and Kevin Durant first faced each other in the playoffs way back in 2012, when the Miami Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder to win James' first NBA championship.

The superstars met again in 2017 and 2018, and Durant's Golden State Warriors beat James' Cleveland Cavaliers to win Durant's two rings.

The two greatest scorers of this generation are matched up once again in the postseason this weekend when Durant and his Houston Rockets visit James' Los Angeles Lakers. Game 1 is Saturday night in the latest chapter of this friendly rivalry, and the basketball world will be watching.

“It’s prime time,” Rockets coach Ime Udoka said. “Two of the best, and still doing it at this stage in their careers. And they have had some battles in the playoffs, but not a ton being in the East and the West a lot. So that part alone has a lot of storylines, a lot of history. I’m sure this will add to their chapters.”

The 41-year-old James is the top scorer in NBA history, and the 37-year-old Durant is fifth. While this fourth engagement might turn out to be their final spring meeting — and maybe even James' final playoff appearance, who knows? — they're both thinking mostly about the task before them, not the history behind them.

Related Content
Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Friday, April 10, 2026, in Portland, Ore. - AP Photo
NBA 2026 Playoffs Facts: From Record Prize Money Pool To Approaching Milestones - Things To Know
Houston Rockets forward Jae'sean Tate (8) puts up a shot pastMemphis Grizzlies guard Rayan Rupert (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. - | Photo: AP/Michael Wyke
Houston Rockets Vs Memphis Grizzlies, NBA 2026: Rockets Clinch 5th Seed With Dominant Victory
Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard, left, kicks a pass by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 5, 2026, in San Francisco. - (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Golden State Warriors Vs Houston Rockets, NBA 2025-26: Durant Spoils Curry's Return From Injury - Full Match Report
Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) walks on the court with fans holding up their cell phone flashlights during a timeout during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, in Houston. - | Photo: AP/Karen Warren
Houston Rockets Vs Utah Jazz, NBA 2026: Rockets Blast Jazz 125-105; Jabari Smith Jr. Drops 31 In Houston Rout
Related Content

“It’s always great playing against great players,” Durant said. “You feel their presence on the floor, even if you’re not matched up with them. But it’s just like all basketball players know, it’s much more than just one player. You need a whole group of guys to go out there and win ... but yeah, the matchup is definitely fun. Two great players who’ve been in the league for a long time. But everybody who’s involved in this series knows it’s much deeper than that.”

Indeed, their shared playoff history only underlines the importance of a supporting cast, even for players of their stature.

James' Heatles were too much for a young Thunder group led by Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. The Warriors then became arguably the most loaded team in recent NBA history when Durant chose to join Stephen Curry, and it was too much even for James, who moved to the Lakers a few weeks after his Cavs fell to Golden State for the third time in four years.

The importance of a supporting cast is the reason fifth-seeded Houston is the prohibitive favorite in this series, of course.

The Lakers lost NBA scoring champion Luka Doncic and prolific guard Austin Reaves to injuries two weeks ago, and they're both out indefinitely.

So while James is once again attempting to carry an inferior roster to places it would never otherwise go, the hard-working Rockets are healthier around Durant, who wants his first postseason with Houston to be memorable.

“Obviously, we know that’s the head of the snake,” James said of Durant. “But it’s the Houston Rockets, and they have some damn good players on their team. It’s not just a KD team. It’s the whole group. Like I said, KD is gonna do what KD does. He’s a Hall of Famer. We know that. So we have to prepare not only for him, but for the whole group.”

Will Luka Doncic Play?

The Lakers aren't publicly predicting when their top two scorers will return, if at all. The injuries to Doncic (Grade 2 hamstring strain) and Reaves (Grade 2 oblique strain) typically take several weeks to heal. The first-round schedule has a few extra days off, but that's no guarantee.

“We’re going try to make this season as long as possible so that we can get those guys back at some point,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said. “We don’t know what that is, but that’s just our job. And their job is to do everything they can to be in a position to come back at some point. It may not work, but that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Tough Matchup

Hard-working, resourceful Houston would be a tough matchup even under ideal circumstances for the Lakers, but the Rockets know they're facing a competent opponent playing with extra fire from the widespread perception that this short-handed team can't hang with them.

The Lakers have home-court advantage because they won 53 games, including two in Houston last month.

“Even though they got injuries, we’re not looking at this team like they’re not a good team,” Durant said. “We have to show the proper respect to them as NBA players and then into the game as well. We’ve got to come out and respect these guys, because they can have that impact if we let them.”

Who Will Be The Fifth Starter?

Udoka wouldn’t say this week who will join Durant, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson as his team’s fifth starter in this series. Down the stretch, Udoka started Tari Eason, Josh Okogie and Reed Sheppard, depending on the matchup. Okogie could be the top option in this series for his defense, but he is averaging just 4.5 points a game, making him a less desirable option offensively than Sheppard (13.5 points a game) or Eason (10.5).

Dominance On Rebounds

Redick is aware of the Rockets' historic dominance as a rebounding team, so he addressed it from the first day of practice this week by putting the Lakers through fundamental rebounding and boxing-out drills that reminded his players of junior high.

“Taking care of the basketball and boxing out. That’s the series,” Redick said. “Scheme, personnel, obviously important. But if we don’t take care of the basketball and we don’t box out, we’re not going to win the series.”

Houston led the NBA in total rebounds (48.1 per game) and offensive rebounds (15.0), That proficiency powered much of the Rockets' offensive production, while the Lakers obviously depended on Doncic's brilliance for a big chunk of their scoring.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sends Pathum Nissanka Back In First Over; DC 15/1 (2)

  2. SRH Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Finally Play Tonight In Hyderabad?

  3. BAN Vs PAK: Sarfaraz Ahmed Named Test Head Coach; Shan Masood To Lead Young Pakistan Team Feat. Uncapped Players

  4. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Bengaluru Play 100th Home Game At M Chinnaswamy Stadium; Indian Premier League Completes 19 Years

  5. IPL 2026: Gerald Coetzee Signs For Sunrisers Hyderabad As Replacement Of Injured David Payne

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 17, 2026

  2. After The Defeat Of The Constitutional Amendment Bill, BJP To Weaponise Women’s Quota Against The Opposition

  3. 131st Amendment Bill On Women’s Reservation Defeated In Lok Sabha

  4. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

  5. Peace Demands Preparedness: Why India Must Rethink Civil Defence

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Completely Open For Commercial Vessels During Ceasefire

  4. Trump Slammed Over ‘Jesus Healing’ Image: A Brief History Of Papal Showdowns With Presidency

  5. Damage Reported At Iranian Heritage Sites After March Airstrikes

Latest Stories

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory

  2. Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

  3. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

  4. Washington Reverses Course with Fresh 30-Day Waiver For Russian Energy Purchases

  5. Trump Says China’s Xi ‘Very Happy’ About Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

  6. Shah Rukh Khan Reacts As The Academy Shares His Om Shanti Om Clip: 'Truly Feel Like The King Of The World'

  7. RCB Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 26 Today?

  8. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy