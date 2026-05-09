Philadelphia 76ers Vs New York Knicks, Conference Semifinals: Knicks Take Commanding 3-0 Lead
The New York Knicks stormed to a 108-94 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. Jalen Brunson led the way with 33 points and nine assists, while Mikal Bridges added 23 as New York dominated despite missing OG Anunoby. Joel Embiid returned for Philadelphia, but the Sixers faded after a bright start, with Paul George scoreless in the second half.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE