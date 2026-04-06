Golden State Warriors Vs Houston Rockets, NBA 2025-26: Durant Spoils Curry's Return From Injury - Full Match Report

Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard, left, kicks a pass by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 5, 2026, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard, left, kicks a pass by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 5, 2026, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)