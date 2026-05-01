Los Angeles Lakers 93-99 Houston Rockets, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Rockets Stay Alive with Second Straight Win
The Houston Rockets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 99-93 in Game 5 on Wednesday to keep themselves in the playoff race. This was their second consecutive win, but the Lakers still lead the series by 3-2. Jabari Smith Jr. played a significant role in Houston's win with 22 points, while Tari Eason scored 18. Alperen Sengun also came in handy with 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. It was a special win for Houston as it came without their ace player, Kevin Durant, who has missed most of the series due to injury. The win means the series will now go back to Houston for Game 6 on Friday.
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