Los Angeles Lakers 93-99 Houston Rockets, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Rockets Stay Alive with Second Straight Win

The Houston Rockets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 99-93 in Game 5 on Wednesday to keep themselves in the playoff race. This was their second consecutive win, but the Lakers still lead the series by 3-2. Jabari Smith Jr. played a significant role in Houston's win with 22 points, while Tari Eason scored 18. Alperen Sengun also came in handy with 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. It was a special win for Houston as it came without their ace player, Kevin Durant, who has missed most of the series due to injury. The win means the series will now go back to Houston for Game 6 on Friday.

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Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets, NBA 2026 Playoffs-Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson, left, drives by Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard during the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets, NBA 2026 Playoffs-Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson, right, drives by Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura during the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets, NBA 2026 Playoffs-JJ Redick
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick, left, gestures as Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka stands by during the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets, NBA 2026 Playoffs-Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton defends during the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets, NBA 2026 Playoffs-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, tries to get by Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun during the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets, NBA 2026 Playoffs-Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic reacts from the bench after the Lakers were called for a foul during the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets, NBA 2026 Playoffs-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, stands on the court as guard Austin Reaves, right, shoots a free throw during the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Houston Rockets, in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets, NBA 2026 Playoffs-Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, right, passes while under pressure from Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, left, while center Deandre Ayton stands by during the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets, NBA 2026 Playoffs-Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard dunks during the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Los Angeles Lakers, in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets, NBA 2026 Playoffs-Jabari Smith Jr
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., left, celebrates as Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves walks off after the Rockets defeated the Lakers in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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