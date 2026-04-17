Hornets 127-126 Heat, NBA 2026: LaMelo Ball's Late Brilliance Clinches Play-In Win For Hosts

The Charlotte Hornets sealed a narrow 127-126 win over the Miami Heat in the NBA 2026 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament at Spectrum Center on Tuesday. Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges combined for 53 points to keep the Hornets in the running despite trailing for the first two quarters. Davion Mitchell's 25 points and Tyler Herro's scoring kept the Heat slightly ahead. In overtime, LaMelo Ball scored a layup with seconds remaining on the clock to give Charlotte the lead, with Bridges producing a brilliant block to clinch the win.

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Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA 2026 play-in game-LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) celebrates with guard Coby White after scoring against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond
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Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA 2026 play-in game- Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) drives against Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond
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Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA 2026 play-in game-Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) drives against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond
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Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA 2026 play-in game-Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond
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Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA 2026 play-in game-Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) reacts after scoring against the Miami Heat as guard Coby White looks on during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond
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Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA 2026 play-in game-LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, center, scores the game-winning basket as Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) and guard Pelle Larsson (9) look on during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond
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Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA 2026 play-in game- Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) lies on the court during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond
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Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA 2026 play-in game-Bam Adebay
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, left, drives against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond
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Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA 2026 play-in game-Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, back, and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond
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Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA 2026 play-in game-Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) shoots against Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond
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