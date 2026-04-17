Hornets 127-126 Heat, NBA 2026: LaMelo Ball's Late Brilliance Clinches Play-In Win For Hosts
The Charlotte Hornets sealed a narrow 127-126 win over the Miami Heat in the NBA 2026 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament at Spectrum Center on Tuesday. Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges combined for 53 points to keep the Hornets in the running despite trailing for the first two quarters. Davion Mitchell's 25 points and Tyler Herro's scoring kept the Heat slightly ahead. In overtime, LaMelo Ball scored a layup with seconds remaining on the clock to give Charlotte the lead, with Bridges producing a brilliant block to clinch the win.
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