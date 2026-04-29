Boston Celtics 97-113 Philadelphia 76ers, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Embiid Stars In Crucial Victory
Joel Embiid was even better in his second game back. And that was good enough for the Philadelphia 76ers to avoid elimination in their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. Less than three weeks after an emergency appendectomy knocked Embiid out for the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs, the Sixers center scored 33 points as Philadelphia beat Boston 113-97 in Game 5 on Tuesday night. After scoring two points in the first quarter on 1-of-6 shooting, Embiid scored 13 in the second, 10 in the third and eight in the fourth, when the Sixers went on a 12-0 run to turn a three-point lead into a 15-point run away.
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