Boston Celtics 97-111 Philadelphia 76ers, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Edgecombe, Maxey Have Big Scoring Nights

V.J. Edgecombe had 30 points and 10 rebounds while playing through pain after taking a hard fall on his back early in the game, Tyrese Maxey scored 29 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 111-97 on Tuesday night to tie their playoff series at one game apiece. Edgecombe made six of the 76ers’ 19 3-pointers. Maxey also had nine assists as Philadelphia bounced back after getting blown out 123-91 in Game 1. Edgecombe is the first rookie to record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game since Tim Duncan on May 5, 1998. The series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics
Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe is congratulated by fans after defeating the Boston Celtics following Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Boston. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
1/9
NBA: Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) is congratulated by fans after defeating the Boston Celtics following Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Boston. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
NBA Basketball Game: Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, top, hangs from the rim after dunking against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball game in Boston. | Photo: AP/Robert F. Bukaty
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
NBA Basketball Game: Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) moves to net against Boston Celtics guard Jordan Walsh (27) during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball game in Boston. | Photo: AP/Robert F. Bukaty
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
NBA Basketball: Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics
Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (11) drives against Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser, right, during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball game in Boston. | Photo: AP/Robert F. Bukaty
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
NBA Basketball: Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) slams a dunk against Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) during the first half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball game in Boston. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
NBA Playoffs 2026: Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) during the first half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Boston. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Basketball: Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe takes a shot against Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman (55) and forward Sam Hauser (30) during the first half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Boston. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
NBA Playoffs 2026: Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Boston. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Basketball: Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Boston. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. LSG Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 32 Today

  2. West Indies Cricketer Lands Up In Hospital After Scary Incident As Match Abandoned Due To Disruptive Pitch

  3. LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Lucknow For Today's Match

  4. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Dons Orange Cap; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race After SRH Vs DC, Match 31

  5. IPL Dispatch: Dhoni Question Persists For CSK In Southern Derby; Manjrekar Backs Shreyas Iyer

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 21, 2026

  2. One Year After Pahalgam: Grief Lingers, Kashmir Still Caught In The Crossfire

  3. Manufacturing A ‘Conversion’ Plot: What The Nashik TCS FIRs Actually Reveal

  4. Welfarism To Delimitation: Campaign Narrative Shifts In Tamil Nadu’s Final Stretch

  5. One Year After Pahalgam: No Lowering Of Guard Despite Improved Security Scenario

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  2. US Limits Intel Sharing With South Korea Following Minister’s Remarks On North Korean Nuclear Site

  3. Talks Uncertain, Ceasefire Clock Ticking: Is War In West Asia Set To Resume?

  4. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Inter 3-2 Como Highlights, Coppa Italia 2025-26 SF: Calhanoglu, Sucic Combine As Nerazzuri Secure Comeback Victory

  2. The Prison That Trusts You Back

  3. Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire Indefinitely, Delays Talks As US Maintains Blockade

  4. Replug: Anatomy Of An Attack | Aftermath of the Pahalgam Attack in Photos

  5. Citadel 2 Trailer And Release Date Announced: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With A New Mission

  6. Victor Wembanyama Injury News: San Antonio Spurs Star Out Of NBA Play-Offs After Possible Concussion

  7. Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Retrial Opens For Third Time In New York

  8. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Shows Growth, Crosses Rs 70 Crore