Boston Celtics 97-111 Philadelphia 76ers, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Edgecombe, Maxey Have Big Scoring Nights
V.J. Edgecombe had 30 points and 10 rebounds while playing through pain after taking a hard fall on his back early in the game, Tyrese Maxey scored 29 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 111-97 on Tuesday night to tie their playoff series at one game apiece. Edgecombe made six of the 76ers’ 19 3-pointers. Maxey also had nine assists as Philadelphia bounced back after getting blown out 123-91 in Game 1. Edgecombe is the first rookie to record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game since Tim Duncan on May 5, 1998. The series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday.
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