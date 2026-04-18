India Doping Crisis: WADA President Witold Banka Flags Concern, Pushes Crackdown Beyond Athletes

WADA president Witold Bańka flagged India as a key doping concern despite progress, with the National Anti-Doping Agency increasing testing and higher positives seen as better detection, while Gunter Younger stressed targeting suppliers and networks over athletes

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
India Doping Crisis: WADA President Witold Banka Flags Concern, Pushes Crackdown Beyond Athletes
FILE - President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Witold Banka speaks during a press briefing for the upcoming 2025 WADA World Conference on Doping in Sports, in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • WADA president Witold Bańka flagged India as a major doping concern despite some progress

  • National Anti-Doping Agency has ramped up testing; Bańka says more positives signal better detection

  • Gunter Younger emphasised cracking down on suppliers and networks, not just athletes

The World Anti-Doping Agency reported progress in its fight to clean up India, its worst offender.

India has topped WADA's list of doping lawbreakers for three consecutive years, reporting the highest positive rate among major nations. That's a red flag for the country scheduled to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and aiming to host the 2036 Olympics.

“Performance-enhancing drugs and steroids are readily available in India — it is one of the biggest producers. It is a serious problem,” WADA president Witold Bańka said on Thursday at a press conference for its global anti-doping intelligence and investigations network.

“At the same time I have had fruitful conversations with different stakeholders here — from the sports minister, to NADA (National Anti-Doping Agency), and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) to enhance cooperation in cracking down on the doping networks.”

NADA head Anant Kumar outlined how the menace was being tackled within via a two-pronged strategy that was strengthening the detection and testing systems, while also increasing athletes' trust in the system through improved transparency and efficiency.

NADA has increased testing from about 4,000 samples in 2019 to about 8,000 in 2025 though this remained low compared to countries like China, which tested upwards of 15,000 athletes annually.

Related Content
Romi Bhinder also happens to be Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's "local guardian". - AP/Anupam Nath
IPL 2026: RR Manager Romi Bhinder Show-Caused By BCCI Anti Corruption Unit For Mobile Phone Use - Report
US President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he walks to depart on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House. - AP
WADA's Potential Donald Trump Ban: World Anti-Doping Agency Delays Decision Until After FIFA World Cup 2026
FILE - FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents President Donald Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. - (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, Pool, File_)
Can WADA Bar Donald Trump From Los Angeles Olympics? World Anti-Doping Body Mulls A 'Ludicrous' Plan
President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Witold Banka speaks during a press briefing for the upcoming 2025 WADA World Conference on Doping in Sports, in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
Six Georgia Rugby Players Charged In Doping Scandal After ‘Outrageous’ Sample-Swapping Scheme
Related Content

However, Bańka underlined that the rise in positive doping cases could indicate a more effective system.

“I would be happier to see that number go up, it will tell us that the system is more effective and reflects improved detection and targeted enforcement,” he said. “A lesser number means things aren't right. A sharp decline in cases may signal weak testing or oversight.”

Another key challenge in India was focusing doping detection on suppliers and enablers such as coaches and managers, rather than solely on athletes.

“Athletes are sometimes victims in the whole process. You will always have individuals who want to cheat and adopt unfair means. But we don't want athletes to be charged with criminal intent,” WADA director of intelligence and investigations Gunter Younger said.

Bańka added, “Doping-related crime is transnational and increasingly sophisticated. We don't want athletes in jail — only those who are supplying and destroying careers should face strong consequences.”

India's most popular sport, cricket, returns to the Olympics in 2028 at Los Angeles. When asked if WADA/NADA will test more cricketers, Bańka said, “We are not here to focus on just one sport. We do have different conversations with various stakeholders, including the International Cricket Council, but it would be unfair to focus on just one sport.”

“The focus is more on high-risk sports,” Kumar added. “Cricket is immensely popular but within its framework it still remains a low-risk sport. While we are working with the relevant cricket bodies we cannot simply target one category of athletes — our spotlight is on a much wider span.”

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SRH Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Super Kings' Batters Choke As Sunrisers Win By 10 Runs

  2. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Betters Own Fastest Fifty Record For SunRisers Hyderabad

  3. BAN Vs PAK: Sarfaraz Ahmed Named Test Head Coach; Shan Masood To Lead Young Pakistan Team Feat. Uncapped Players

  4. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Bengaluru Play 100th Home Game At M Chinnaswamy Stadium; Indian Premier League Completes 19 Years

  5. IPL 2026: Gerald Coetzee Signs For Sunrisers Hyderabad As Replacement Of Injured David Payne

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AF Fighter Jet’s Undercarriage Failure Shuts Pune Airport Runway

  2. Day In Pics: April 17, 2026

  3. After The Defeat Of The Constitutional Amendment Bill, BJP To Weaponise Women’s Quota Against The Opposition

  4. Day In Pics: April 10, 2026

  5. Peace Demands Preparedness: Why India Must Rethink Civil Defence

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Outlook Explainer: The Delimitation Bill And The PoK Question

  2. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  3. Trump Says China’s Xi ‘Very Happy’ About Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

  4. White House Chief Of Staff Meets Anthropic CEO Over New AI Technology

  5. Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

Latest Stories

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory

  2. Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

  3. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

  4. Washington Reverses Course with Fresh 30-Day Waiver For Russian Energy Purchases

  5. Trump Says China’s Xi ‘Very Happy’ About Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

  6. Shah Rukh Khan Reacts As The Academy Shares His Om Shanti Om Clip: 'Truly Feel Like The King Of The World'

  7. RCB Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 26 Today?

  8. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy