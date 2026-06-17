MCD Fast-Tracks 229 Public Toilet Blocks; Sets Strict Deadlines for Fund Approval

Karol Bagh is set to get the most number of new toilet blocks, as many as 34, followed by Keshav Puram with 32, and Rohini and West zones with 23 each. Other areas earmarked for establishment of public toilets include South (20), City SP (19), Shahdara South (19), Central (17), Shahdara North (16), Najafgarh (15), Narela (6) and Civil Lines 5.