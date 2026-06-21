Don't Play With Students' Future: Pradhan's Message To 'Responsible People' Before NEET Re-Test

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged 22 lakh NEET-UG candidates to appear for the re-examination on Sunday fearlessly and free of anxiety.
Speaking at a Delhi University yoga event, Pradhan expressed complete faith in the National Testing Agency and state administrations to conduct the test smoothly.
The National Testing Agency scheduled the re-test after cancelling the May 3 exam amid allegations of a paper leak, which is now under CBI probe.
Around 22 lakh students are set to appear for the NEET re-examination on Sunday, June 21, 2026. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged candidates to appear fearlessly and free of anxiety.
Speaking at a Delhi University yoga event on International Day of Yoga, Pradhan expressed complete faith in the National Testing Agency (NTA), state governments, district administrations, the education fraternity, and the students. "Today, around 22 lakh students are going to sit for NEET after a short while. They should sit fearlessly and free of anxiety," Pradhan said.
The NTA scheduled the re-examination after cancelling the May 3 NEET-UG 2026 exam amid allegations of a paper leak. The government subsequently ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe.
Protecting Student Well-being
Pradhan appealed publicly to safeguard the mental health of candidates, warning against actions that could elevate stress levels before the test.
"Please do not play with the future of India's new generation. Do not do anything that will impact the mental health of children," he said.
The minister criticised unnamed individuals, saying "so-called responsible people" acted with "wrong intention" on Saturday to distress candidates.
"At least if you are responsible... please take responsibility and do not give any more distress to the children," Pradhan said.
NTA Guidelines and Logistics
Strict operational rules apply for the test. In a message on X, the NTA declared the May 3 admit cards invalid, requiring all candidates to download fresh admit cards.
The NTA sent the documents directly to candidates' WhatsApp numbers if they had not downloaded them by 7 pm on June 20.
Entry to exam centres begins at 11 am and closes strictly at 1.30 pm. Candidates must bring a fresh admit card, a valid photo identity document, and two passport-size photos. The agency also advised them to avoid prohibited items, stay hydrated, and reach early keeping traffic in mind.
CBSE Results Update
Pradhan also addressed pending academic scores. Out of 17 lakh Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students, the board has released 15.5 lakh results.
"The process for those students who had applied for revaluation, reassessment and reverification is almost complete, and CBSE will publish those results very soon," he said.