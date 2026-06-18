CBSE Migrates Evaluation Data; Coempt Blames Physical Scanning Errors

Tender Modifications Revealed

The company also rejected allegations that tender conditions had been modified to accommodate substandard hardware, Business Standard said. CBSE awarded the On-Screen Marking contract to Coempt on Dec. 5, 2025, with an estimated value of ₹38.46 crore, as per the Hindustan Times. As of June 2026, the actual payable amount stood at ₹25.39 crore based on 9.86 million Class 12 scripts processed.