NEET-UG 2026: NTA Conducts Nationwide Mock Drill Ahead of Re-Exam Under Unprecedented Security

The National Testing Agency conducted a nationwide mock drill on Saturday to verify testing systems ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on Sunday.
Over 22.79 lakh medical aspirants will write the exam across 5,440 centres in 551 Indian cities and 14 international locations.
The NTA deployed a multi-layered security framework featuring over 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras, AI-based live monitoring, and 51,311 jammers to prevent malpractice.
More than 22.79 lakh medical aspirants will write the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on Sunday, June 21, following a nationwide Saturday mock drill to verify testing systems, PTI reported. The National Testing Agency cancelled the original May 3 examination on May 12 after paper leak allegations sparked nationwide protests.
The agency said it has established "comprehensive arrangements" to ensure a "fair, secure and candidate-friendly" process. Over 2 lakh personnel, including police and district administration officials, have been mobilised to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the re-examination.
"To ensure a fair and transparent examination, the agency has put in place a multi-layered security framework, including end-to-end secure handling of confidential materials under sealed protocols, GPS-enabled vehicles with police escorts for movement of examination materials, CCTV surveillance at all examination centres linked to centralised control rooms, and Aadhaar-based biometric authentication to prevent impersonation," the NTA claimed according to PTI.
The test runs from 2 pm to 5.15 pm at 5,440 centres across 551 Indian cities and 14 locations abroad. The examination is being conducted in English and 12 Indian languages. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be allowed to write the examination till 6.20 pm.
Massive Security and Surveillance
The agency installed 1,38,560 CCTV cameras across more than 95,000 examination rooms. Officials monitor the feeds live at the national, state and ministry levels using AI-based tools to flag anomalies. Authorities also deployed 51,311 jammers, including 17,054 units from the Electronics Corporation of India Limited and 34,257 from Bharat Electronics Limited, to block electronic malpractice.
Ground deployment features 38,795 frisking staff and 48,448 biometric personnel. The agency doubled the biometric workforce to support face authentication protocols. The NTA assigned 6,700 observers, supported by more than 100 virtual observers, placing an average of 40 to 50 security personnel at each centre. Every room has two invigilators, backed by more than 10 additional functionaries per location. A centre systems officer (CSO) has been deployed at each of the 5,440 centres to monitor CCTV feed and resolve any technical issue on the spot.
Secure logistics operations involve police, paramilitary forces, the Indian Air Force, and the Department of Posts. Postal teams will collect OMR sheets from 700 centres, while 1,500 bank branches hold the examination material.
Crackdown on Cheating Syndicates
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology blocked Telegram across India from June 16 until June 22 to protect exam integrity.The ministry ordered the platform to disable its message-editing feature in the country until June 30, preventing cheating syndicates from fabricating pre-exam timestamps.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired high-level review meetings with senior officials. Simultaneously, the National Medical Commission directed medical colleges to deny student leave on June 20 and 21, responding to past instances of medical students aiding examination fraud.
The NTA launched a verified WhatsApp channel for direct updates. The agency cautioned students against trusting social media rumours regarding "leaked" papers.
Support Measures for Candidates
Candidates must report to centres between 11 am and 1.30 pm. On exam day, candidates have been advised to carry their admit card, a valid photo identity proof and two passport-size photographs.
"Entry gates will close sharp at 1.30 pm, and no candidate will be permitted entry thereafter under any circumstance," the agency said according to PTI.
Facilities include reliable power backup, adequate electricity, lighting and fans, drinking water, sanitation facilities, ORS, and on-site ambulances. Examination rooms feature wall clocks, and administrators supply extra rough-work sheets with specific accommodations for left-handed candidates. Students may carry transparent water bottles, while diabetic candidates can bring sugar tablets and fruits such as bananas, apples and oranges.
Travel and weather advisories have been issued in advance, urging candidates to plan their travel early. The agency advised candidates wearing customary or religious attire to report early to allow time for thorough frisking. Several states announced free transportation on state-run buses to reduce travel stress. The NTA appealed for stakeholder support so aspirants "can appear for the examination in a calm, secure and supportive environment".