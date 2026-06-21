NEET-UG 2026: NTA Conducts Nationwide Mock Drill Ahead of Re-Exam Under Unprecedented Security

Ground deployment features 38,795 frisking staff and 48,448 biometric personnel. The agency doubled the biometric workforce to support face authentication protocols. The NTA assigned 6,700 observers, supported by more than 100 virtual observers, placing an average of 40 to 50 security personnel at each centre. Every room has two invigilators, backed by more than 10 additional functionaries per location. A centre systems officer (CSO) has been deployed at each of the 5,440 centres to monitor CCTV feed and resolve any technical issue on the spot.