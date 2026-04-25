Kavitha launches Telangana Rashtra Sena, enters state political fray

Former BRS leader K Kavitha has launched the Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS), positioning the new party as an alternative focused on welfare, inclusive development and grassroots governance

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Supreme Court grants bail to K Kavitha
Supreme Court grants bail to K Kavitha in Delhi Excise Policy Case Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, quit the BRS after a family and leadership rift.

  • She said the party aims to fulfil the unfinished promises of the Telangana statehood movement.

  • Kavitha also criticised both the BRS and BJP for failing to address people’s concerns effectively.

Former BRS MP and MLC K Kavitha on Saturday launched a new political party, the Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS), marking a fresh chapter in Telangana politics. Kavitha is the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao.

She left the BRS seven months ago after differences with her brother, K Taraka Rama Rao, who is widely seen as Rao’s political successor. She was later suspended from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

The day began with a private puja at her Hyderabad residence, followed by floral tributes at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial in Gunpark. She then travelled to a convention centre in Munirabad, Medchal mandal, around 50 kilometres from Hyderabad, where folk music and dance performances welcomed supporters.

Announcing a new entrant in the political landscape of Telangana, former BRS MP and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha launched her party Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS) on Saturday morning. Kavitha is the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao.

She quit the BRS party seven months ago, over differences with her brother and BRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao who is often projected as the political heir of Chandrashekar Rao.

Related Content
Census 2027 is underway - null
Census 2027: Counting India’s Missing Numbers
null - X.com
Former Andhra CM Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, Who Led Coup Against NTR, Dies at 90
Eknath Shinde PC - | Photo: PTI
There is unease in ruling Shiv Sena, but talks of 'Operation Tiger' speculative, say Oppn leaders
Sunetra Pawar - X; Representative image
Sunetra Pawar Seeks Uddhav Thackeray’s Support; Congress for contesting bypoll
Related Content

On Saturday, for Kavitha, the day started with a private puja at her residence in Hyderabad. She then travelled to Gunpark to pay floral tributes to martyrs at the Telangana martyrs memorial. At a convention centre in Munirabad, in Medchal mandal of Telangana, about 50 kilometers from Hyderabad, Telangana folk songs played and dancers grooved to the fast beats.

As Kavitha has hopes to carve a space for herself as a woman leader in a male dominated political landscape, those who surrounded her were women of different backgrounds – from ST Lambadas to Muslim women in hijab. The launch started with a reminder that Kavitha has been part of the Telangana agitation for decades. A video played of Kavitha participating in Telangana agitation which had peaked in 2009, as she seated herself confidently among her party workers.

he daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), and former BRS leader, K. Kavitha, on Saturday launched her own political party, called the Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS). This comes months after the former MP was suspended from the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), her father's party, over "anti-party activities."

The announcement about the formation of the new political outfit was made last month. During a press conference in March, Kavitha had said that her party would stand for universal upliftment and welfare, with inclusive development and self-sufficiency as its core principles.

She had said the new political platform would be formed with the aim of addressing the unmet aspirations of the people of Telangana more than a decade after it got statehood.

"Even after 12 years, we have not achieved the 'Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu,' (water, funds, and jobs) which formed the basis of the Telangana movement," Kavitha had stated, alleging that successive governments in the state have failed to meet the expectations of farmers, youth, industrialists and marginalised communities.

The ex-parliamentarian had further said, "The aim is to take governance closer to the people and resolve issues at the grassroots." She added that her party would prioritise local concerns often overlooked in broader political debates.

Kavitha has constantly hit out at the BRS and the BJP, asserting that both of them have failed in their roles as opposition parties in Telangana and have not effectively represented the grievances of the people.

Earlier this week, she took a swipe at the BRS, saying the regional party would not change its ways "even after 1,000 years".

"The BRS party would not change even after 1,000 years. There is no mention of (welfare of) those who fought for Telangana statehood," she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs PBKS Match Facts: All You Need To Know Indian Premier League Match 35

  2. DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Bengaluru For Today's Indian Premier League Match

  3. DC Vs PBKS Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today In Indian Premier League Match 35?

  4. Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: Dipendra Singh Airee Stabilizes NEP's Innings | NEP 190/7 (44)

  5. IPL Dispatch: Kohli, Sudharsan Punish Bowlers; Cummins To Take SRH Captaincy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs DEN Highlights, Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu’s Win Goes In Vain As India Women Go Down 2–3 To Denmark

  4. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  5. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 24, 2026

  2. From Critic to Convert: Raghav Chadha Leads Dramatic Rajya Sabha Defection To BJP

  3. Bengal Elections 2026: CPI(M) Bets Heavily On Their Young Turks For Comeback In The State

  4. Mumbai Police: Complaint Raised, No FIR Against Woman Who Confronted Minister

  5. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Highest Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Since Independence, Says CEC

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Meta, Microsoft Cut Thousands Of Jobs As AI Investment Surges

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Parliament Suspended In Nepal, Home Minister Resigns Amid Financial Conduct Probe

  4. Iranian FM Araghchi Heads To Pakistan As Diplomatic Push For US Talks Intensifies

  5. When History Happens, Sometimes You Know It

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio

  2. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

  3. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  4. DC Vs PBKS Match Facts: All You Need To Know Indian Premier League Match 35

  5. Vikramjit Singh Sahney Signals Shift Toward BJP Amid Punjab Political Churn

  6. Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: Dipendra Singh Airee Stabilizes NEP's Innings | NEP 190/7 (44)

  7. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  8. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance